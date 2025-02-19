Chelsea ready to pay Liverpool asking price for star ‘unwilling’ to sign new contract

Chelsea are prepared to meet the asking price for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a wonderful first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to top spot in the Premier League table, seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

A 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup followed by a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby represented their first big low of Slot’s tenure.

But Liverpool bounced back with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday to maintain their lead over Arsenal.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as Liverpool manager after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to succeed legendary boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, he has had some off-field issues to deal with, as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer.

The trio’s future is still unknown, while reports recently insisted that back-up goalkeeper Kelleher is now ‘believed to be unwilling to pen an extension’ to his deal at Anfield.

The Republic of Ireland international has been brilliant cover for Alisson this season but, with Giorgi Mamardashvili coming back to Liverpool in the summer, Kelleher’s chances of first-team football will further diminish.

Kelleher has been attracting interest from Chelsea with Football Insider claiming that the Blues are now ‘willing to pay’ the Reds’ asking price for the Irishman.

It is a widespread view that the goalkeeping position at Chelsea is a weak point for Enzo Maresca’s side with Robert Sanchez making a number of high-profile mistakes this season.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected in the Premier League – reckons Chelsea will buy Kelleher if he’s available for £30-40m.

Brown told Football Insider: “For that price, I’d be more surprised if they didn’t make a move. I think he’s a good goalkeeper.

“He’ll be looking at the situation he’s in at Liverpool and his chances of becoming the number-one goalkeeper there, with the other options they’ve got. So if that pathway is blocked, I can see why he’d want to move.

“I can also see why Chelsea are interested in him. They want to sign a new goalkeeper to help strengthen defensively.

“If Kelleher is available for £30-40million, I think they’ll be all over that looking to get it done. Not only is he a good option now, as he proved, but I think he can get better too.”