Klopp ‘expected to pursue’ Liverpool star in new job as Red is told he’s ‘free to leave’

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will sign Harvey Elliott from the Reds if RB Leipzig decide to sell Xavi Simons to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to offload some more of their fringe and squad players this summer after Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez left Anfield in recent weeks.

Liverpool have brought in six new players with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez headlining the incomings.

Elliott has been linked with a move away from Liverpool as he looks to get more playing time next season with a starting place not guaranteed under Arne Slot.

The Liverpool attacking midfielder said earlier this summer: “It’s just a situation that me and the team on my behalf have to have a conversation about, because I’m coming to an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season, and I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career, because it’s a short career.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself and the best player I can be.

“If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”

Elliott added: “Nothing makes me want to leave,’ Elliott said. ‘I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well.

“But as I said, most importantly, it’s about what’s best for my career. I just need to make that decision.”

And now Bild journalist Christian Falk has insisted that Klopp, who started a job as Red Bull’s head of global soccer earlier this year, will look to sign Elliott if RB Leipzig’s Simons completes a move elsswhere.

Falk told Caught Offside: “Jurgen Klopp, the former manager of Liverpool, is expected to pursue Harvey Elliott for a move to RB Leipzig.

“Klopp is the new mastermind of Leipzig and is dealing with Xavi Simons, who wants to leave. He is in talks with Chelsea. At the moment, there’s no official offer. If he leaves Leipzig, they will go for Harvey Elliott.

“Elliot has played over 100 times for Jurgen Klopp. He’s a very interesting player for Leipzig and he would be the new player if Xavi Simons leaves them.”

Another player who is likely to be on the move this summer is Kostas Tsimikas with the Greece international having Kerkez and Andy Robertson in front of him at Anfield.

Giving an update on the Liverpool left-back, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Kostas Tsimikas, expected to leave Liverpool as he’s been left out of the squad against Palace for this reason. Player prepared to go and try new chapter, already got approached by Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.’

And TBR Football claim that Tsimikas has been told that ‘he’s free to leave’ Liverpool this summer and has ‘agreed’ with Slot that his time may be up.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool aren’t forcing Tsimikas out, but they have confirmed that they believe the best scenario is for the defender to move on – and the Greek international is in agreement.’

