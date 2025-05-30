A new report has revealed ‘new details’ on a ‘secret meeting’ between Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich ahead of his likely move to Liverpool.

The Reds are on course for a game-changing transfer window after winning the Premier League title, as they look to move to another level under head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool‘s current head coach got the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but the 2024/25 campaign was the end of an era as upgrades are required in several positions.

FSG are unwilling to stand still and are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League and are already working hard to secure top summer transfer targets.

They are understood to be closing in on Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to be long-term replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while they are keen for Wirtz to be their new No.10.

Bayern Munich and Man City have also shown interest in Wirtz, but Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign him.

This would be a statement signing as the Germany international has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the world, grabbing 15 goals and 16 assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Wirtz was initially expected to join Bayern Munich, but Liverpool have leapt to the front of the queue and have made a ‘second offer’ for the 22-year-old on Friday afternoon.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims this ‘improved bid’ is ‘worth up to €130m in total’, with a ‘fixed fee and potential add-ons’ included.

Ornstein added:

‘The proposed figure is a top-end amount, comprised of a guaranteed fee and potential add-ons. ‘Wirtz, 22, has emerged as a key target for Liverpool and the playmaker is keen on a move to Anfield.’

This update emerged after a report in Germany revealed ‘new details’ on a ‘secret meeting’ Wirtz had with Bayern Munich after first deciding to give his priority to Liverpool.

It is suggested that he was ‘advised’ by his father to hold in-person talks with Bayern Munich’s hierarchy before making a ‘final decision’.

This supposed ‘meeting’ took place at a hotel on ‘May 18’ and Wirtz had a ‘one-hour’ conversation with Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany away from club directors.

Following this conversation, Kompany reportedly ‘expressed’ to club chiefs that he had ‘serious doubts’ regarding Wirtz’s willingness to join Bayern Munich, with it also noted that he felt ‘captivated’ by Liverpool boss Slot.

So Bayern Munich’s mission to ‘convince’ Wirtz to perform a U-turn as ‘five days’ after this meeting, he gave his ‘final no’ to the Bundesliga giants.