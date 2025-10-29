‘Distant’ Barcelona star Yamal facing revolt in dressing room as team-mates ‘take action’

Lamine Yamal puts his hand on his head as Barcelona lose to Real Madrid.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is facing a dressing room revolt as some of his international team-mates are ‘starting to point the finger’, according to reports.

The Catalan giants were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scoring the goals either side of a Fermin Lopez goal for the visitors.

Second-placed Barcelona are now five points adrift of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with Hansi Flick’s side dominated in many areas by Xabi Alonso’s men on Sunday.

The build-up to the fixture was dominated by controversial comments made by Yamal with the Barcelona winger claiming that Real Madrid “steal and complain” in an appearance on ‘Chup Chup’, a Kings League show.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior – who has issued an apology for his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona – made talking gestures with their hands towards Yamal during and after the match.

There was a scuffle at the end of the match involving both benches after tensions reached boiling point and Yamal has been at the centre of debate throughout the course of the week.

Barcelona team-mate Raphinha called out Yamal in the aftermath of their defeat for giving Real Madrid “extra motivation” with his pre-match comments.

Raphinha said after the match: “He was guilty of being young and lacking maturity to say what he said. His words gave Real Madrid extra motivation.”

His actions have reportedly led Barcelona deciding to block Yamal from making public appearances and interviews in the near future.

And now reports in Spain claim that some of his Spain team-mates ‘have complained to Luis de la Fuente about’ Yamal.

The report adds: ‘Some players believe the team presses less when Lamine Yamal is on the field. They point out that his effort without the ball doesn’t always match the rest. In recent matches, his defensive performance has been questioned. He isn’t showing the intensity he did months ago.

‘Life off the field also worries his teammates. His increasing media exposure is causing unease. Some see the attitude of a precocious star. They say he’s no longer the quiet, focused kid he was a year ago. He seems confident, even distant . In a locker room that values ​​unity over egos, this is starting to weigh on them.’

And some players have ‘decided to take action’ after the El Clasico match and have demanded to De la Fuente that ‘that the situation be brought under control and that a balance be found within the group’.

The senior players insist Yamal ‘can’t be treated like a veteran’ and ‘fear that this line will be broken if the youngster continues to be untouchable’.

