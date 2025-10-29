Barcelona block Lamine Yamal from public events after being slammed by team-mate

Lamine Yamal has reportedly been blocked from making public appearances and interviews by Barcelona after they lost the El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso’s side took all three points with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scoring either side of a Fermin Lopez goal for Barcelona.

The win puts Real Madrid five points clear of the Catalan giants in the La Liga table but the post-match scuffle between players and staff dominated the aftermath of the El Clasico.

Ahead of the match, Yamal caused controversy by claiming that Real Madrid “steal and complain” in an appearance on ‘Chup Chup’, a Kings League show.

That led to both Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior aiming talking hand gestures towards Lamal after the match with both benches pouring onto the pitch at the final whistle.

Yamal was even criticised by Barcelona team-mate Raphinha with the Brazilian insisting that Yamal’s comments “gave Real Madrid extra motivation”.

READ: Jude Bellingham aims savage three-word dig at Lamine Yamal after El Clasico bust-up

Raphinha said after the match: “He was guilty of being young and lacking maturity to say what he said. His words gave Real Madrid extra motivation.”

And now Barcelona have cancelled a planned promotional appearance for OPPO after his controversial remarks about Real Madrid last week.

The club is determined to keep Yamal under wraps for the time being with reliable Barcelona journalist Victor Nahe on Directo Gol claiming: “Barca have spoken with Lamine’s agents to tell them that they didn’t think it was the right time. An interview with Sky Italia isn’t happening either.”

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who is currently on loan at Elche, has revealed how Yamal has adapted to first-team football over the past couple of seasons.

Pena said: “Good, very good. When he arrived, you know it’s different. In the first training sessions, you can see that the talent he has is above others. And personally, also very good. I’ve tried to help him as much as I could while inside.

READ: Ex-Barcelona president defends Lamine Yamal and claims Carvajal is ‘finished’ as a player

“They are young and everything happens very quickly. He is focused when he trains, he’s the most competitive, the one who wants to win the most, even in training. I hope he keeps that hunger because it will make him one of the best in the world.”

When asked about Yamal’s presence on social media, the goalkeeper added: “That’s up to each person. If I did that, I wouldn’t be comfortable, and if he did what I do, neither. He is like that. Let him enjoy it. The worst would be if he didn’t enjoy it because he is in a privileged position that very few achieve. Let him keep having fun.”

When asked if Yamal is now the best player in the world, Pena continued: “Yes, currently in the world, yes. Talent-wise, having trained with him and seen him individually, you notice it’s different. It’s like it used to be with Leo Messi. You see it and say, wow! He’s different from everyone else.”

READ NEXT: Who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or? It’s Yamal v Mbappe right now