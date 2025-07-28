According to reports, Liverpool made made a ‘new concrete move’ for a long-term transfer target as they look to take their summer spend beyond £300m.

So far this summer, the Reds have invested around £260m on signings as they have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The current Premier League champions have already made a statement with their transfer business as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they could make more additions before the window closes.

With Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and/or Federico Cheisa potentially following Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving, Liverpool will likely have the funds to make one or two more marquee signings in this window.

Recent reports have indicated that the Reds are leading the race for Alexander Isak after he made it clear to Newcastle United that he wants to ‘explore’ a summer transfer, while they are also linked with wingers, centre-midfielders and centre-backs.

READ: Liverpool’s Sterling sale could be best move of all in summer transfer masterclass



Liverpool has also been linked with centre-backs in recent transfer windows and could be forced to sign one this summer as Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract and is not close to an extension amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Marc Guehi is also in the final year of his contract and he has been mooted as a potential replacement for Konate in recent weeks.

Talk over Guehi moving to Anfield has gone quiet of late as Liverpool have focused on overhauling their attack, but a report from Football Insider claims they have made a ‘new concrete move’ for the England international.

Liverpool’s hopes of signing have also been boosted by Guehi’s stance on a new deal as he has ‘informed Palace that he is not planning to sign an extension’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Expert reveals when Liverpool will make ‘a formal offer’ for Isak with Newcastle camp ‘split’

👉 Liverpool make £78m star ‘top priority’ as hijack ‘offer’ hinges on one condition amid Romano update

👉 Liverpool need more defenders, not ‘glory signings’ like Alexander Isak who ‘will be pushed around’



The report adds that ‘Liverpool are still working in the background to land a deal for Guehi and are expected to make a fresh approach to Palace in the coming weeks’.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Guehi, but the centre-back is said to be ‘prioritising’ a move to the champions.

A potential hurdle for Liverpool to overcome this summer is that it’s been suggested that Guehi is keen to be a guaranteed starter ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

But Liverpool boss Arne Slot is said to be willing to ‘offer assurances’ to Guehi, while Palace are holding firm on their demand for a fee of around £50m.

The report adds: