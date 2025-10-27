Journalist Melissa Reddy has insisted that Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot have suffered an “unwarranted level of disrespect” in recent weeks.

The Reds dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table after losing 3-2 on the road at Brentford on Saturday in another poor performance.

Liverpool have now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions with Arne Slot’s side losing all of their last four games in the Premier League.

From having a four-point lead over Arsenal a month ago, Liverpool are now seven points adrift of the Premier League leaders, who currently look difficult to stop.

Slot, Salah and several other players have been partly blamed for the mess the defending champions find themselves in but Reddy insists those critics are showing “an unwarranted level of disrespect”.

Reddy wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are stuck in horrid trends (defective out of possession, conceding early, struggling with setpieces, second-best in duels and just not at it physically in general, inability to effectively build up etc) and they don’t yet look like a collective, but there’s surely too much talent and mental fortitude for there not to be solutions in time…

‘It’s all feeling like a throwback to the time Jürgen Klopp bemoaned the “self-fulfilling prophecy,” where the team would fear the worst with setpieces, second balls and invite endless discussion about their defending, as they then succumbed to the narrative.

‘It’s beyond bad right now, but there is an unwarranted level of disrespect – aimed at Mo Salah and Arne Slot in particular – plus a rash writing off of signings already. Honesty about flaws and poor performances is fine (and healthy!), but some patience, perspective and grace wouldn’t go amiss.

‘Transition is a tricky enough construct without also having to navigate an almighty tragedy through it. That’s a reality they’re living through, not an excuse.’

When asked what he was most disappointed with after the defeat to Brentford, Slot told reporters: “Doing the basics right. Although if you are 1-0 down, 2-0 down, 3-1 down with the energy in the stadium, that is definitely helpful for them, and they are a very good team in winning duels and winning second balls, so you have to give them credit for that as well.

“But of course it is hard to win a game of football if the other team wins more duels, more second balls than you – especially if that is also something they are playing off. Again, like I’ve said many times, it’s also difficult to win a game of football if the set-piece balance is in their favour.”

