‘Really poor’ Liverpool side sent relegation warning as the ‘doom loop’ continues

Liverpool have been told that they could face relegation from the Premier League if their big-name summer signings continue to flop.

The Reds started the season with five wins from five Premier League matches after winning the title in their first season under Arne Slot last term.

But Liverpool have now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, including four in a row in the Premier League, which has seen them drop to sixth place ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

There have even been some reports that claim Slot could come under pressure from the board, who could move to reappoint Jurgen Klopp, if he doesn’t turn around results and performances quickly.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino has found it hard to believe the backwards trajectory from Liverpool, who lost 3-2 to Brentford on Saturday, so far this season.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT: “I was just shocked at Liverpool. They were again exactly what I’ve spoke about all season with them.

“The performance replicated everything I think’s bad. The goals conceded column again another two plus goals conceded and, by the way, it weren’t a fair reflection of the game, them winning 3-2. It could have been 4-1 quite comfortably be Brentford.

“Liverpool have been beaten so easily by basic corners, free-kicks, throw-ins and there’s a lot going wrong when they have the ball as well. That’s without all the problems with it.

“Dominik Szoboszlai yesterday, he was the only player on the field that looked like he was at the races.

“The man [Arne Slot] is just spinning plates and when you get that scenario of you’ve got a number of transfers that come through the door and we only see the effects of when they’re on the pitch but there’s also scenarios that do happen at football clubs, because I’ve been in it myself, where transfers that happen have they settled in within the camp, in the dressing room, on the training ground, settled in with a group.

“When you do a lot of transfers most of them have got to work. Liverpool have gone for a team that were very stable last year with nothing happening to doing loads of business and it’s all over the place. It feels like you’re spinning plates with every position.”

After hearing Andy Robertson’s comments that Liverpool lacked structure and fight in their loss to Brentford, Cascarino added: “That’s an indictment. If they won more duels, that’s telling you. They wanted it more. Simple, basic.

“Go through the transfers in the summer. You go Milos Kerkez, how’s he done? Pretty poorly. You go through Hugo Ekitike, probably the best one of the number that came in.

“Then you’ve had, obviously, Alexander Isak injured, didn’t look really fit. So it’s not worked out yet. Hopefully it will for him. So we’re looking at Florian Wirtz, not worked out for him, struggled.

“So there’s four of the major transfers and you go one that’s done pretty decent, Ekitike. Well, that ain’t going to work for you as a team. So they’re struggling.

“Terry Venables famously always said, you buy five players at a football club, if five don’t work, you get relegated.

“If four don’t work, you’ll struggle and fight relegation. And you can keep going up. If all four or five work, you’ll make the Champions League spots. Or you’ve got a chance to win the title if all five work.

“Liverpool are in that doom loop at the moment, I mean, I look at it.

“Last year, everyone was talking about Manchester United. It would take 10 years to get back to where Liverpool are, or be challenging for the title. And I’m thinking, well, it’s taken them a month to catch Liverpool.

“In the last few weeks, what we’ve witnessed is Man United have look a better team than Liverpool.

“With all the stick that Amorim has taken and what’s happened, we’ve just seen in the last week, Man United go to Anfield, have a style, a certain way of playing, and end up scoring a couple against Liverpool and winning the game.

“And then they’ve backed it up with another performance.

“But they backed it up when they beat Sunderland, because Man United played really well against Sunderland, who were flying high as well. So I’m concerned about where’s the solution for Liverpool?

“I said at the start of the season, when I said to you after five games, we’re in a false position. They’re not that good, Liverpool.

“They’ve gone backwards with all the transfers so far. But does it mean you can turn it around? Well, yeah, you can. But now the manager’s got to really use his authority to try and convince players on what’s needed.

“And this spinning plates idea of playing and playing. And yes, they’ve had injuries and they’ve got Champions League football. I get all of that.

“But at the moment, I’m seeing a really poor Liverpool side, even comparing them to what they were last year.”