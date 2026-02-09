Liverpool give stance on Slot future after ‘truly dreadful day’ as Carragher gives his thoughts

The latest coming out of Anfield is that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot ‘is safe’ after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was the Reds’ eighth Premier League defeat of the season with Slot’s men picking up just 39 points from 25 matches to sit sixth in the table.

Brentford are now level on points with Liverpool, while arch-rivals Manchester United are five points ahead of Slot’s side in fourth place.

There have been rumours over the last couple of months that Liverpool could sack Slot if things don’t improve, although previous reports have insisted that the Reds aren’t keen on making a change mid-season unless things get really bad.

And journalist David Lynch, who has been covering Liverpool for years, insists Slot is still safe at Anfield but admits their loss to Man City on Sunday ‘was a truly dreadful day’.

Lynch wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have lost to worse teams this season, but this was a truly dreadful day. You could see City’s flaws during that 35-minute spell in the second half, but if you’re only capable of playing well for that long with Anfield behind you, then you’re not going to get fourth.

On Slot, Lynch later added: ‘The word from Liverpool is that Arne Slot is safe, but I don’t really buy the idea he can afford endless poor performances and bad results until the end of the season. Today was both, in my opinion.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Slot will now have to do well in the Champions League and FA Cup to “save the season” at Anfield after goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave Man City a comeback win at Anfield.

When asked if he thinks Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League, Carragher told Sky Sports: “No. Right now I don’t.

“They would have to have a huge upturn in form. And the ones above them are in great form.”

Reflecting on the defeat to Man City, Carragher added: “It’s a bad one. When you look at the league for Liverpool, it looks like a long way to get into the top five Champions League positions. There’s a gap now. You can make that up but Liverpool will have to do well in the two cup competitions to save the season.”

When discussing what Slot can do to get Liverpool back on track, Carragher continued: “A lot of Liverpool’s season is about mistakes you cannot believe from players of that calibre. Virgil van Dijk at Bournemouth, Alisson [against Man City]. You can’t believe a goalkeeper of his calibre makes the decision to do that for the penalty.

“The manager has another decision to make on the front four.

“If Liverpool continue the way they are, with a front four and the games end to end, I just don’t see how they can make the Champions League positions.

“But no matter what Arne Slot does, the make-up of this squad and team isn’t right. It never looks stable, they are never in control.

“There is a long road ahead for Liverpool to make the Champions League places.”

