According to reports, Liverpool have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Alexander Isak as details on the deal have emerged ahead of a ‘new bid’.

Liverpool have already made six summer signings as they have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, while Salford City starlet Will Wright is expected to be their seventh addition.

The Reds have already invested around £260m on signings, but they are far from finished as they are plotting a record deal for Newcastle United star Isak.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best strikers and he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season.

Isak is under contract until 2028 and up until recently, a summer exit had seemed unlikely as Newcastle demand around £150m for their prized asset.

However, Isak’s situation has changed in recent days as he has informed Newcastle of his desire to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere and he currently has his ‘heart set’ on a move to Liverpool.

Despite signing Ekitike, Liverpool are unwilling to pass up the opportunity to land Isak, as he is widely reported to be their dream target and they are currently working on a deal.

In the last couple of days, it has been reported that Isak has already settled on personal terms with Liverpool and journalist Nicolo Schira backed up these claims on Wednesday morning.

Schira claimed Isak has an ‘agreement’ with Liverpool and he’s revealed how much he will earn if he completes a move to Anfield.

He tweeted: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between Alexander #Isak and #Liverpool for a contract until 2030 (13M/year) + the option for 2031.

‘The striker wants to join #LFC and pushing to leave #Newcastle. Reds are set to submit a new bid to try to sign the swedish, who is a main target.’

The Boot Room, meanwhile, claim Isak is doing all that he can to force an exit as he has ‘gone AWOL’ from Newcastle’s training ground and has ‘told Eddie Howe he is working on his own training programme at home away from Darsley Park’.

The report also claims that Liverpool are ‘preparing a record bid’ for the striker and they feel their offer will be ‘acceptable’.

The report explains: