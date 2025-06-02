Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are set to complete a cut-price deal for Florian Wirtz after Bayer Leverkusen’s negotiating tactics were “destroyed” by the player’s agent, according to a football finance expert.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer market with their early Premier League title win helping them getting their transfer plans moving.

Jeremie Frimpong has already signed in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move.

But their marquee signing of the summer would be Wirtz with Liverpool reportedly making two bids for the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder so far.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are ‘optimistic’ that they can get a deal over the line with more negotiations coming this week.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool remain confident to finalize Florian Wirtz deal as new round of talks has been scheduled this week. Club optimistic to get the agreement sealed with Bayer Leverkusen soon.’

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Liverpool are now in a great position to seal a cut-price agreement to sign Wirtz as Leverkusen have lost some of their leverage.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think the strategy of his agent, who is his father, is to remove any competition and, therefore, your auction has been destroyed if you’re Leverkusen.

“Liverpool can say ‘We’ll wait it out, the player wants to come, we’ll pay a good fee, but we’re not paying £125million, or we’ll pay £125million if he wins the Ballon d’Or within the next three years’. Something like that.

“It’s an easy decision for Liverpool because if the player achieves those heights, it also means Liverpool have won everything.

“I would expect probably the deal to be done. I guess Leverkusen’s leverage is that they can say ‘Well, to be honest, unless you’re going to pay the fee, we’ll keep him for another year’.

“But I think that feels like a bit of a bluff because clearly his contract is going to edge down. I don’t know how attractive it would be for Wirtz to stay now.

“If he’s got his mind set on moving, he’s probably quite keen to move as soon as possible.

“I think from where we are now, if you had to bet, you’d say he’ll end up at Liverpool for £100million down plus some add-ons.”