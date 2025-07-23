‘Crazy’ Real Madrid ‘offer’ £35m and two players Guardiola ‘appreciates’ for Man City star

Real Madrid have launched an incredible bid to sign Man City midfielder Rodri by offering two players and €40m (£35m), according to reports.

The Citizens missed Rodri immensely last season after the Spain international picked up an ACL injury at the end of September to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Man City struggled to be the dominant team everyone had been accustomed to in the previous four seasons which saw them win four Premier League titles on the bounce.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished third in the Premier League and 13 points adrift of champions Liverpool and ended the season without a major trophy.

Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli have all arrived at the Etihad Stadium as new signings this summer but Guardiola is now looking to trim the numbers after he threatened to quit if the Man City hierarchy handed him a bloated squad.

One player he won’t be looking to get rid of is Rodri with Guardiola looking to build around the Spaniard as he looks for Man City to have a better season.

But Spanish website Fichajes insist that Real Madrid ‘goes crazy’ with ‘an offer’ of Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and €40 million to persuade Man City to sell Rodri this summer.

Rodri is ‘the only name that really convinces both the president and Xabi Alonso , who has insisted on the need to bring in a player who can dictate the pace of the game from midfield’.

Real Madrid are ‘willing to sacrifice key players in order to complete a deal’ but ‘they are aware at Valdebebas that it won’t be easy to convince Manchester City, who have no intention of parting with one of their pillars.’

Rodrygo and Camavinga ‘could welcome a change of scenery’ and Fichajes adds: ‘The Rodri deal is a priority, and the intention is to close it this summer to complete a squad that aims to dominate both in Spain and Europe.’

Man City have been linked with a move for Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray and former Citizens financial advisor Stefan Borson has pondered whether a deal could be “resurrected” for the English star.

Borson told Football Insider: “Spurs will try and sell some players. Obviously, they’d like to sell Richarlison. I’m not sure how feasible that is.

“Then there are other players who are available. There has been rumours about some of the players that probably are a bit of a surprise.

“I did see a rumour about Archie Gray. I don’t know whether there’s anything in it. I do know that Manchester City did like the player last season and were close.

“Could that be resurrected? I don’t know. Then you’ve got the situation with Romero and Atletico Madrid, which could be £60-70million.”