Man Utd: Future of ‘absolute disgrace’ Amorim to be ‘decided in international break’ as boss is ‘hiding’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has been labelled an “absolute disgrace” with the Red Devils tipped to sack him over the international break.

The Red Devils made a nightmare start to the season with one point taken from games against Arsenal and Fulham as Amorim came under pressure.

Man Utd then lost on penalties to Grimsby Town as the League Two outfit knocked them out of the League Cup with Andre Onana making two mistakes for their goals.

They should have been out of sight in their match against Burnley over the weekend but they eventually laboured to a 3-2 win with Bruno Fernandes scoring into the final moments to secure a big three points for Amorim.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that he was “absolutely fuming at the manager’s body language and presentation” against Burnley and Grimsby.

Brown told Football Insider: “We all know anything can happen in a penalty shoot-out. You would hope Man United wouldn’t be in that situation against Grimsby, but the shoot-out itself isn’t worth getting worked up over.

“But I was absolutely fuming at the manager’s body language and presentation. Man United were staring down the barrel against Burnley, if they lost or even drew that game it would have been a disaster for them.

“They threw away their lead, but then got a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game.

“Bruno Fernandes had to walk up and take that penalty, in front of 70,000 people and millions watching on TV, with all of the pressure of having lost the shoot-out mid-week.

“The manager on the sidelines throughout was doing all he could to distance himself. It was like ‘this is nothing to do with me, I’m out’ – what sort of message does that send to the players?

“The manager is hiding with his head in his hands and his feet up, taking no responsibility and placing all of the pressure on his players.

“Bruno Fernandes deserves a lot of praise for the penalty against Burnley under pressure. But the manager’s body language and actions were an absolute disgrace.

“He can’t even stand there and give his players a bit of confidence and support in what was a very difficult position for them, I couldn’t believe it.

“I was very, very disappointed in him for that, more so than I was about the Grimsby result.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Man Utd will make a decision over Amorim’s future over the international break after their poor start to the campaign.

Amorim has commented that he has doubts about how long he will spend at Man Utd and Petit told talkSPORT: “First of all, I really appreciate his honesty.

“I think this is something very hard to handle, especially when you’re a manager and when you manage big clubs like Manchester United.

“But I have a feeling as well in the meantime that this guy needs help.

“He said something good and then he said something bad. He said something good, ‘I’m happy but I’m not happy. I want to be with my players but I want to kill them.’

“He needs help and I feel pity for him sometimes because he tries to do his best. His body language, his press conference…

“Again, I appreciate his honesty but this guy, I have the feeling that he’s alone by himself and no one’s helping him.”

He added: “I’m thinking this guy, I’m pretty sure he’s a very good guy.

“He’s still a very good manager but he’s living a nightmare, just like others have been living nightmares on the bench at Manchester United.”

Before Petit concluded: “Honestly, I don’t see him staying at Manchester United. I think the international break will decide if he stays or not. That’s my opinion.”