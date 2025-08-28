Amorim sack ‘imminent’ as Man Utd board line up ‘reliable replacement’ with exit ‘virtually certain’

Man Utd are looking to line up a ‘reliable replacement’ before sacking Ruben Amorim after a poor start to the new season, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a season to forget in 24/25 with Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the Premier League table and suffering defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham.

However, Man Utd have been regularly sacking managers for decades without achieving close to the levels of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 27-year tenure.

The Red Devils board put their faith in Amorim to turn things around over the summer with the Premier League side spending around £200m to transform their attack.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have all arrived for big fees but there has so far been little sign that Man Utd have rectified other issues from last campaign.

Man Utd have started the new season by taking just one point from their opening two matches against Arsenal and Fulham, while they were humiliated in the League Cup against Grimsby on Wednesday night.

After coming from two goals down to take the game to penalties against the League Two outfit, Man Utd lost 12-11 on spot-kicks against Grimsby in a new low under Amorim.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that his sacking is now ‘imminent’ after the Grimsby result and his ‘departure is considered virtually certain’.

Despite that, the report adds that ‘the board is first looking for a reliable replacement before making the decision’ with Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane mooted as options.

Fichajes continues: ‘Everything points to the match against Burnley being the ultimate test: if the team doesn’t get a win, Amorim could be fired before the September international break.

‘The names of possible replacements are already starting to be bandied about in the corridors at Old Trafford, including Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane, although no official contacts have been confirmed.’

Following their defeat to Grimsby, Amorim insisted that he was “shocked” at his side’s performance against a fourth-tier outfit, who deserve a lot of credit for their display.

Amorim said on ITV: “I am shocked because we are in the moment when we make a lot of changes. We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up.

“If we don’t show up, you can feel that something has to change and you are not going to change 22 players again.”

