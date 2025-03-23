Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at a reporter, claiming they were showing a “lack of respect” during a press conference.

Ronaldo spoke to the press ahead of Portugal’s Nations League quarter-final second leg against Denmark on Monday night.

Portugal are trailing on aggregate heading into their return leg at home after Man Utd forward Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal in Denmark’s 1-0 win on Thursday evening.

Ronaldo started by defending himself and his team as “there is a certain negativity surrounding the national team”.

“I think the team is playing well except for one or another game, which is part of football. I believe the team has maintained an excellent level, in my opinion. One thing is for you to have your point of view; I have mine,” Ronaldo said.

“The demand you place on me, the best generations are always the ones that win. In my point of view, there are golden generations, there are silver generations, there are bronze generations. It’s whatever you want.”

Ronaldo then slammed a reporter for being disrespectful, adding: “They are the ones that win, the ones that rally the troops and manage to win more than they lose in battles.

“I feel there is a certain negativity surrounding the national team. I have seen the press conferences in recent days, I don’t like it. I don’t like it.

“Even some of the questions you ask, I think it’s a lack of respect as well when someone asks a question, I will give you my answer, but don’t ask me a question and then look at the computer, you should be looking at me in the eye. I say it and I’ll continue to say it.

“I’m sure that I will leave the Alvalade with my head held high and I want my teammates and all the Portuguese people to leave the same way, regardless of the result.”

Ronaldo also confessed he “didn’t play well” in the first leg, but he pleaded with Portugal supporters to back them.

“The air is more tense. I won’t hide it. We are in a more tense moment because we need to win, but that’s the beauty of football. Tomorrow, I appeal to the fans to be with us,” Ronaldo added.

“To transmit their strength to us, because we are going to try to do our best. That is my hope, that tomorrow will be a beautiful day for everyone.”

Ronaldo continued: “There is no other option. Anyone who is proud to represent this symbol must have this ambition

“I have lost games in 90 minutes, but I have never lost in the first half. Tomorrow is the second half. There are games like that, there are bad days.

“I didn’t play at all, the team didn’t play at all, but it’s part of life. Tomorrow I want to leave the Alvalade Stadium with my head held high. If all the Portuguese people are on our side.”