Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Benjamin Sesko after the striker had just six touches in the first half against ten-man Chelsea.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-1 over the weekend to boost Ruben Amorim’s chances of seeing out the season as Man Utd head coach after a mixed start to the new campaign.

Amorim was allowed to bring in five new players over the summer with Man Utd spending around £200m on three new attacking players in Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The trio are not quite bearing fruit with Mbeumo the only one off the mark, while Cunha is out with an injury and Sesko is struggling to get going.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals for Man Utd against Chelsea on Saturday with an early Robert Sanchez sending off helping the Red Devils into a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Brazil star Casemiro got sent off for the home team on the stroke of half-time to allow Chelsea back into the match in the second half with Trevoh Chalobah scoring on 80 minutes to ensure a nervous final ten minutes for the Red Devils.

Man Utd held on for the three points but former centre-back Ferdinand was disappointed by Sesko’s showing as the strike barely threatened in the first half.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “In the first half, against 10 men, he’s had six touches. Six touches!”

The Man Utd legend added: “I think the responsibility goes to the striker as well [as other players].

“In today’s game there’s enough at your disposal technology-wise and clip-wise that you can get it in black and white on the iPad and say to your teammates, ‘You know when you got in that position, look where I am’.

“Amad on the weekend, I thought he played well, was in a great position on the left-hand side and Sesko pulled off the defender in the 18-yard box and Amad just has to roll it to him.

“It’s decision making in the final third that’s going to set him free or it isn’t, and he’s got to try and dictate to a lot of those players either through runs that make it so obvious or physically telling them after a game.

“They’re the type of conversations he has to have because I know Ruud [van Nistelrooy] was having that.

“I saw Ruud van Nistelrooy walk off the training field because Ronaldo did too many step overs and he wasn’t playing it when he wanted it.

“You’ve got to find it from somewhere to make your teammates know, and that will be the making of him.”