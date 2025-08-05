Manchester United have reportedly decided to ‘withdraw’ from the running to sign a Barcelona star for one reason after Ruben Amorim demanded the transfer.

Man Utd struggled to adapt to Ruben Amorim’s preferred formation last season as the head coach endured a nightmare start at Old Trafford after replacing Erik ten Hag.

Under Amorim, United slumped to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League and also failed to win a trophy, thus setting up a huge summer transfer window.

With the Red Devils requiring upgrades in most positions, this window was always going to be vital for the Premier League giants as Amorim looks to build a more competitive team, but they have had a frustrating summer as a lack of outgoings has limited their budget.

So far this summer, United have only made three summer signings as they have landed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, while Barcelona newbie Marcus Rashford is their only notable departure.

In recent weeks, Man Utd have been focused on signing a new striker and have settled on Benjamin Sesko as their top target after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Man Utd are said to have sparked ‘war’ with their ‘unexpected’ offer for Sesko, though their work will not be done if/when they sign the 22-year-old.

This is because it’s been widely reported that they are also in the market for a goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

Several potential options to fill these positions have been mooted, with Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado mentioned as a candidate to join the Red Devils.

A new report in Spain claims Amorim is ‘unsatisfied’ with United’s current squad and has ‘set’ Casado as a leading summer target.

Man Utd are also said to have ‘asked’ Barcelona for the conditions of the deal, but have decided to ‘withdraw’ from the deal after the Spanish giants set their sale price ‘demand’ at 65 million euros.

The report adds:

‘United, accustomed to paying large sums, did not want to go crazy this time and opted to withdraw from negotiations for Casadó , considering the price Barça is demanding too high. ‘For his part, the Catalan footballer had not shown any particular interest in leaving.’

Joao Palhinha has also been linked with Man Utd as another defensive midfield option, though Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the Bayern Munich star on a loan-to-buy deal.