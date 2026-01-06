Man Utd: Ornstein names ‘leading’ target to replace Amorim; one reason for INEOS verdict revealed

Respected journalist David Ornstein has named the ‘leading contender’ to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United on an interim basis until the summer.

Man Utd have started their search for a replacement for Amorim, who was sacked by the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

It has emerged that the club are looking to appoint an interim manager until the summer, at which point a more established name will take over as Amorim’s permanent successor.

This opens the door for a club legend to take over at Old Trafford for a few months, with current interim manager Darren Fletcher among the candidates to remain in charge until the summer.

Fletcher has his first game in charge against Burnley on Wednesday night, though this could prove to be one of his only games in the dugout.

This is because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick have also been ‘contacted’ by Man Utd and have discussed the prospect of replacing Amorim.

Now, a report from The Athletic’s Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell has confirmed that Solskjaer is ‘a leading contender’ after holding ‘talks with Man Utd on Tuesday.

However, it is noted that fellow club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is another option.

‘The report explained: Solskjaer, a teammate of Fletcher as a player, is an option being considered by the club as a potential longer-term, interim appointment until the end of the season with others also in the frame including Ruud van Nistelrooy, who previously stepped up and took interim charge following Erik ten Hag’s departure last season. ‘United are currently pursuing an approach that will see an interim solution put in place until the end of the current campaign before a thorough scour of the market to find a full-time replacement ahead of next season.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has claimed that Solskjaer is ‘under strong consideration’ because he ‘remains popular with the playing squad’, while he ‘would welcome’ a return to the club.

Regarding Solskjaer’s move to Man Utd, Fabrizio Romano added: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Manchester United advance in positive talks over caretaker manager role.

‘As revealed yesterday, Ole wants the job and he’s a serious candidate with talks well underway.

‘No issues on contract length. Ole is ready to say YES. Up to #MUFC.’