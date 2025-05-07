Man Utd send Serie A side into ‘panic’ over £17m star after Romano reveals talks over summer transfer

Manchester United have sent Torino into a ‘panic’ over goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after Fabrizio Romano revealed ‘initial contacts’ have been held over his summer transfer.

United are scouring the market for alternatives to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir after a difficult season for the stoppers at Old Trafford.

A number of high-profile errors from Onana, most notably in the Europa League first leg against Lyon, led to Amorim dropping the Cameroon international from the starting XI, with his understudy failing to convince between the sticks either.

And transfer expert Romano told GIVEMESPORT this week that Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a potential option after an outstanding season for Torino.

‘Manchester United are preparing an important summer transfer window with several movements expected. It’s not only Matheus Cunha as the club has started making contact over other potential targets ahead of the upcoming months. ‘One of the positions to follow will surely be the goalkeeper; it’s not an urgent priority compared to other positions in the team, but for sure it is one of many roles Man United want to cover in the summer. ‘Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has recently been added to the list at Man United also with initial contacts made to explore a potential summer move, based on the price tag wanted by the Italian club for their Serbian goalkeeper.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘flag’ ex-PL flop in ‘renaissance’ on four-striker ‘shortlist’ with ‘clause’ only active for 15 days 👉 Liverpool make Mason Greenwood ‘top target’ to replace exit-bound Reds star in boost for Man Utd

👉 Garnacho makes statement on Man Utd future amid exit rumours as Ronaldo record within reach

The 28-year-old has a release clause of just €20m (£17m) which applies to foreign clubs, and Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb has confirmed the Red Devils’ interest while revealing the club’s owner, Urbana Cairo, is now in a state of ‘panic’ as he pushes for the goalkeeper to sign a new deal at the club.

‘The Red Devils, in fact, carried out the first surveys, well aware that in the Serbian contract there is a clause of around 20 million euros valid only for abroad. ‘That’s why President Cairo wants to sit around the table with Milinkovic-Savic as soon as possible: the goal is to find a new agreement to remove, or at least raise it to higher figures, this sword of Damocles.’

The report offers United a boost in their bid to sign Milinkovic-Savic by revealing that Torino are currently looking at options to replace the 6ft 8in star, including former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose Schalke contract expires this summer, and Sampdoria’s Jonathan Klinsmann.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with interest, but United may hold the advantage having signed Milinkovic-Savic back in 2014, only for the then teenager to be released due to a work permit issue.