Man Utd ‘want’ Bundesliga manager and current fanbase ‘would welcome’ exit in surprise deal

Man Utd have made Niko Kovac one of their top targets to succeed Ruben Amorim and Borussia Dortmund fans ‘would welcome’ his exit, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim, who only won three of his final 11 matches, over a fortnight ago after a miserable 14 months under the Portuguese head coach.

Darren Fletcher was made caretaker manager for two matches against Burnley and Brighton, before former Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

Carrick could not have wished for a better start with a comprehensive 2-0 win over arch-rivals Man City on Saturday, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu.

However, the plan is still to appoint a permanent successor to Amorim in the summer with a number of managers linked to the position.

With a number of top managers set to leave their positions in the summer and a World Cup around the corner, Man Utd thought it would be prudent to wait until the the summer to make a decision on a permanent appointment.

Our friends at TEAMtalk broke the news that Dortmund boss Kovac is ‘one of the names’ on the Man Utd shortlist to succeed Amorim in the summer.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘want’ Kovac with the story reiterating that the Bundesliga manager is on their shortlist, which has ‘generated surprise’ in Germany.

Fichajes adds: ‘One of the names that has emerged in recent hours is that of Niko Kovac , the current Borussia Dortmund manager. The Croatian has been in charge of the German club for nearly a year, but his time at Signal Iduna Park hasn’t left a particularly positive impression on the fans.

‘That’s precisely why his potential candidacy for Manchester United has surprised even in Germany. Kovac hasn’t managed to get the best out of a squad with talent, depth, and high aspirations. The team has shown inconsistency, a lack of decisiveness in key matches, and a style of play that hasn’t quite convinced. In fact, a significant portion of Dortmund’s fanbase would welcome his move to England.’

It is understood that at Old Trafford ‘there’s a feeling that the problem can’t be solved solely with a heavy hand or a defensive structure, two of the traits associated with the Croatian manager.’

And Man Utd are ‘keeping several options open’ as the Red Devils face a crucial summer decision as Jason Wilcox ‘continues to evaluate candidates for both an immediate solution and a strategic replacement in the summer’.