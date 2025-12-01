Ally McCoist has explained why he thinks a Manchester United star did something that you “can’t” do during his side’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

There was pressure on Man Utd to return to winning ways on Sunday afternoon after they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss against 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

For a while, Ruben Amorim‘s side looked on course for another defeat as Leny Yoro gifted Palace a penalty, which was converted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

However, Man Utd improved after the break and scored two quickfire goals to turn the game around as Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount found the net.

Palace were far from their best as they could not bounce back and were beaten 2-1, with this result meaning the Red Devils have only lost one of their last seven games in the Premier League.

United’s win lifts them back into the top half of the Premier League table, though they have not been without their critics and journalist William Bitibiri claims Yoro “looked off it”.

“Yoro has looked off it all afternoon,” Bitibiri said.

“It’s a definite spot-kick. Clumsy stuff from him.”

Speaking on the penalty incident, co-commentator Ally McCoist claimed Yoro was “naive” after Adam Wharton produced a “tremendous pass” to open up Man Utd.

“What a ball from Adam Wharton and it’s not the first time either,” McCoist said on TNT Sports.

“He’s one of the best midfielders at playing a first-time pass forward, he really is. It’s just brilliant.

“The tackle is naive but it’s brilliant from Wharton. If you’re a forward and you know the ball is going to get fired in, he just plays it, it’s a tremendous pass.”

McCoist added: “It’s just naive defending. You’ve got to let him go.

“You can’t make that challenge there! You can’t do it. He’s going on to De Ligt, you must let him go and try and get back in goal-side maybe.

“Does he slip? He might slip but there’s no need at all to make that challenge.”

At half-time, pundits Joe Cole and Peter Crouch also commented on Yoro, who was “really clumsy” and got “punished” for his error.

“It’s just so clumsy,” Cole said.

“He’s got the wrong side of him. You’ve got to sort your feet out, he’s tripped over his own feet.

“It’s really clumsy and he needs to learn that, in the Premier League, you’ll get punished.”

Crouch added: “It’s so frustrating from Yoro.”