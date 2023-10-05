Former Newcastle manager compares Fabian Schar goal to Albert stunner in historic PSG victory

Alan Pardew, the former Newcastle United manager, expects Fabian Schar’s long-range goal against PSG in the Champions League to be remembered as one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

Central defender Schar capped off a brilliant 4-1 win over the French champions by scoring in stoppage time, losing his footing as he struck the ball into the top corner in front of the famous Gallowgate End.

It was a stunning end to a statement victory for Newcastle, who sit top of Group F – ahead of such names as PSG, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund – with two matches played of their first Champions League campaign in more than two decades.

Pardew, who spent four years in charge of Newcastle between 2010 and 2014, covered the match live for Sky Sports’ Soccer Special programme and was full of praise for Eddie Howe’s team.

And he believes Schar’s strike will enter a place in Newcastle folklore alongside Philippe Albert’s famous chip in a memorable 5-0 triumph over Manchester United in 1996.

Asked how Newcastle were capable of pulling off such a fine victory, Pardew said: “Firstly, they did it because the stadium was in magnificent voice – [a] magnificent atmosphere was created – but they were brave. They went and pressed the ball from the start.

“The back four – [Jamaal] Lascelles, Schar, [Dan] Burn and [Kieran] Trippier – were magnificent.

“There were times when they were four v four – you’re talking about [Ousmane] Dembele and [Kylian] Mbappe, two of the world’s greatest players – so you have to be brave if you’re going to do that.

“And Eddie was brave, he set them up to do that. They pressed, they got their first goal from the press and then really and truly PSG were struggling to find openings, trying to find some sort of rhythm in the game. They had no rhythm. Lots of passes, but never looked like hurting Newcastle.

“From [the third goal] on really, they were comfortable. It was only [when] PSG nicked a goal back – which probably they didn’t deserve, if I’m honest – when PSG had 10 minutes where it was a bit nervy.

“The last goal just summed the evening up: Schar’s walked into midfield, robbed the ball, it’s bounced back to him and he’s hit it.

“Remember Albert, that famous goal when he chips [Peter] Schmeichel against Man United? This one is going to go down in similar folklore, I think.

“He’s bent it in the top corner, his standing foot’s shifted a little bit but he’s managed to put his foot round it.

“And what a way to end: they’ve done a lap of honour, thoroughly deserved. I don’t really want to pick out names, but to a man – the whole squad and the fans – what a great, great night for Newcastle and fair play to them.

“They’ve invested the money well and they’ve got a team to be proud of.”

Pardew’s praise of Newcastle was echoed by 2008 Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand, who said Newcastle were “perfect all over the pitch” in executing a high-risk, pressing game.

Ferdinand went on to express his disgust with the performance of PSG, whom he described as “lazy and lightweight” in comparison to the home side.

Newcastle will have the chance to take full control of Group F when they host Dortmund later this month.

The Bundesliga side picked up the first point of their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw at home to AC Milan on Wednesday, but currently sit bottom of the so-called group of death.