In a rare transfer boost, Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle’s summer transfer window has been an absolute disaster, missing out on several top targets and being informed by star striker Alexander Isak that he wants to leave.

Signing a versatile striker has been a priority all summer. The Magpies initially targeted Brighton’s Joao Pedro before moving to Hugo Ekitike, only for them to join Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is now their top target to play alongside Isak if he stays, or the Swede’s replacement if he leaves.

MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd want Hojlund gone; fresh Isak to Liverpool blow

While adding a striker is a top priority for Eddie Howe, so is adding a central defender.

And it looks like Howe has got himself a new player for that position, with the club reaching an agreement to sign Thiaw from Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have agreed to pay €40million (£34.6million), add-ons included, for the German.

Romano wrote on X: “Malick Thiaw to Newcastle, here we go! New centre back for Eddie Howe. Agreement in place for €40m package, add-ons included. AC Milan verbally accepted the proposal.

“Deal at the final stages as reported earlier and now done. Thiaw only wanted #NUFC. Medical soon.”

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

👉 Liverpool: ‘Furious’ Isak ‘told’ Newcastle’s clear transfer decision as ‘high-risk’ PIF ‘approach’ revealed

👉 Chelsea stance on Marc Guehi transfer revealed with Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign Newcastle target

👉 Chelsea to ‘accept’ Newcastle ‘big offer’ for £80m star ‘high on shortlist’ after Sesko snub

Meanwhile, Isak has reportedly been told by Newcastle that he is not allowed to join Liverpool this summer.

The Swede hasn’t featured in pre-season for the Geordies and head coach Howe has confirmed he will not play in his side’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa next weekend.

“I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow,” he said on Friday.

“We would love the player to be with us – let me make that absolutely clear. There’s no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome.

“But I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in.”

Brentford striker Wissa also hasn’t played during the off-season, creating a headache for new boss Keith Andrews.

The Bees are very reluctant to lose Wissa after selling Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and club captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

A deal could be struck if Andrews gets a replacement in, with Brentford now targeting Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara.

Sky Sports says an approach for the 23-year-old is expected.

READ NEXT: Liverpool would be ‘insane’ to pay £150m for Isak as Reds supporters have ‘memories of goldfish’