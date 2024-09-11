Newcastle United hatch January transfer plan as Howe, Mitchell put ‘issues behind them’

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell have reportedly resolved their feud over the disappointing summer transfer window.

The pair will work together closely to identify key transfer targets and the club remains keen on singing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The failure to sign Guehi and Anthony Elanga showed how much of a failure the summer transfer window was at St James Park. However, Howe and Mitchell are looking towards the January window as an opportunity for redemption.

Sources for The Telegraph said: ‘Both men know where they stand with each other now. There have been no arguments in the last few weeks.

‘They have got to know each other and the way they both want to work and whatever issues there have been are behind them’.

Mitchell admitted there was a healthy conflict between the two most important figures on the business side with talk of a potential civil war happening at Newcastle United.

The Newcastle manager was unsettled by the boardroom changes and stated he needed to feel “happy and supported” if he was to remain Newcastle manager for the foreseeable future.

Recent reports suggested that Mitchell was considering walking out of the sporting director role as a result of the disappointing summer with only two months in charge and tension between Howe. However, this has been denied ever since as the duo have made it clear they want to improve their relationship and sign players that are going to help the club thrive.

With the money to spend in January, Mitchell will be judged on his performance in the winter transfer window as the fans expect big named players coming to the club to compete for domestic cups and Champions League spots.

Mitchell’s future will rest on the shoulders of Guehi as Howe still wants him at St James Park.

A renewed offer is expected to launch in January for the defender with Howe seeing him as a long-term defender for the club.

Guehi has just 18 months left on his contract unless the London club can persuade him to stay at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to Wolves on Super Sunday, Newcastle have made a good start to the season sitting fifth in the league unbeaten with seven points from a possible nine.