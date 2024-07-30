According to reports, France international Adrien Rabiot has ‘rejected’ an ‘offer’ from Premier League giants Liverpool amid Manchester United links.

Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and Man Utd have been consistently mooted as a possible destination.

Rabiot to the Premier League…?

The experienced midfielder was initially expected to leave Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer last summer but ended up committing to the club by penning a one-year contract extension.

Rabiot remained an important player for Juventus during the 2023/24 campaign as he grabbed five goals and three assists in his 31 Serie A appearances.

However, it was recently confirmed that he is going to move elsewhere this summer after the expiry of his one-year contract at the end of June.

Man Utd and Liverpool are understood to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer and they have been mooted as his most likely possible destinations ahead of next season.

While Liverpool are yet to sign anyone this summer, Man Utd have been active. They have spent around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd are currently working to conclude multiple deals. They look set to beat Premier League rivals West Ham in the race to sign Noussair Mazraoui, while they could also land Rabiot.

According to reports in Italy, Rabiot is ‘ever closer’ to a Premier League switch as his ‘clear target’ is to join Man Utd. The report explains.

‘The Premier League seems to be his next destination, with several clubs interested in acquiring Adrien Rabiot. ‘The midfielder rejected an offer from Liverpool, despite the Anfield club being willing to take him. ‘The reason for this refusal is that Rabiot has a clear target in mind: Manchester United. Manchester United’s interest in Rabiot is not new. ‘The Old Trafford club have been following the Frenchman’s career closely for several years and now that he is available on a free transfer, the opportunity seems perfect for both parties. ‘Rabiot, with his versatile playing style and ability to control the midfield, would fit well into Erik ten Hag’s plans, with a salary close to 10 million.’

Interestingly, head coach Erik ten Hag recently admitted that the Red Devils are still ” along away away” from winning the Premier League and Champions League.

“We want this club back to where it was more than a decade ago, to a club that wins the Premier League, which can win Champions Leagues. We are really a long way away from that, I think,” Ten Hag said.

“I think we’ve taken steps since then, otherwise we wouldn’t have won two prizes, but we are not yet so far that a ‘winning culture’ already prevails here in all respects.

“Our standards, our norms and values, still need to go up. I was not shocked (by what I inherited). But the culture, the mentality was really not good. To win, to really achieve top performance every week, we had to change a lot.”