Alisson has struggled to bail out Liverpool while Martinez makes a difference for Villa.

Here, thanks to football analysis experts Gradient Sports, we present the best shotstoppers in the Premier League.

Across a vast range of metrics, Gradient grades every player out of 100, measuring execution and outcome to offer the most insightful and accurate view of individual performance.

This is especially useful when it comes to judging keepers, rather than assessing them on clean sheets or simple shots-saved percentage.

So, according to the grades, here are the Premier League stoppers (who have started a minimum of five matches) ranked for their shot-stopping prowess…

1) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) 90

The Argentina keeper has had a somewhat erratic season so far but Martinez has still saved 75% of the shots on target he has faced – better than any other Premier League regular.

2) Martin Dubravka (Burnley) 85.8

Dubravka was an inspired summer signing and without him, Burnley would be further adrift. The 37-year-old has been the busiest keeper, facing 32 shots on target more than anyone else.

3) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) 80.1

Much to the disgust of James Trafford, Pep Guardiola changed tack completely and brought in a big guy to guard his goal. Donnarumma has the lowest saveable goals conceded with 15.8%.

4) Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool) 78.5

The giant Georgian just scrapes in having played five games when Alisson was injured and Liverpool were caving in after a flying start. Apparently, half of the 10 goals Mamardashvili conceded were saveable, but he performed above expectation on a third of the shots he saved.

5) Alphonse Areola (West Ham) 78.2

Areola has come under criticism having initially been dropped to the bench at the start of the season but there are signs he is starting to recover some reliability during the Hammers’ recent upturn in form. Which won’t be a coincidence.

6) Sam Johnstone (Wolves) 73.2

Dispatched back to the bench recently, which seems harsh, according to the numbers. Maybe Spurs’ bench is comfier.

7) David Raya (Arsenal) 73.2

Raya has faced 52 shots on target, at least a dozen fewer than any other regular No.1, considerably fewer than any other keeper, but the fact the Spaniard is fifth for shots saved above expectation indicates he has been a reliable presence when called upon.

8) Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) 73.1

A very mixed season for Sels after sharing the Golden Glove last term. Sean Dyche toyed with replacing the Belgian but Big John blew it.

9) Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) 72.3

You can’t blame Vicario for looking unsettled behind that Spurs side but he has been caught up in the chaos too often, even if the stats suggest he remains one the Premier League’s better shotstoppers.

10) Jordan Pickford (Everton) 71.2

The numbers suggest Pickford has been something of a contradiction. He has made the third-highest number of big saves and is fifth for shots on target saved, but he has conceded the second-highest number of saveable goals (14). Still England’s No.1.

11) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) 70.1

The Netherlands No.1 continues to catch eyes, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham both credited with an interest in the Seagulls stopper. Scrapes into the Premier League power rankings top 30.

12) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) 68.1

A very middle-of-the-road season so far from Henderson, who needed his best yet if he hoped to dislodge Pickford in the England goal in time for the World Cup. May get plenty of opportunities to impress before then since Palace have sold their captain and best defender.

13) Karl Darlow (Leeds United) 66.1

May have felt aggrieved to give up the gloves when Lucas Perri returned but Darlow is rightfully back in the Leeds goal. Not because he’s demonstrably better, rather he’s certainly no worse.

14) Bernd Leno (Fulham) 65.9

There have been occasions this season when Leno was less than his usual reliable self, evidenced by the fact that no keeper has conceded more saveable goals (16).

15) Senne Lammens (Manchester United) 65.3

Anything less chaotic than Andre Onana was always going to make a huge difference to United and Lammens has been a calming, reliable presence. A top-class keeper? We’ll see…

16) Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford) 64.6

The Brentford stopper was conceding too many goals that perhaps he shouldn’t at the start of the season while settling into his first job as a No.1, but Kelleher looks more at ease in the role now.

17) Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) 63.6

Petrovic, like Bournemouth collectively, began the season well but had a major wobble at the back end of the 2025.

18) Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United) 63

Performed slightly better than Pope but not enough to make Eddie Howe consider a permanent change.

19) Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) 62.1

Hasn’t been consistent enough to silence the doubters, and the fact Liam Rosenior admits he is asking Sanchez to do things that may be unfamiliar with suggests Chelsea will be looking for a new keeper in the summer. There’s a good one going free in Italy.

20) Nick Pope (Newcastle United) 60.7

Below Ramsdale for shotstopping here, but many Newcastle fans were happy to see Pope return upon return from injury.

21) Robin Roefs (Sunderland) 58

Don’t shoot the messenger, Sunderland fans. We agree, Roefs has been superb.

22) Alisson (Liverpool) 57

Alisson is usually a rock-solid presence for Liverpool but the Brazilian, not long ago viewed by many as the world’s best, has struggled to stop the Reds’ rot. Is it time to give Mamardashvili a longer run?

23) Lucas Perri (Leeds United) 55.3

Initially taken out of the firing line because of injury, then dropped after a series of soft goals culminating in the latest-ever Premier League winner.

24) Jose Sa (Wolves) 54.7

Dropped, then restored to the Wolves XI, though these numbers would query Rob Edwards’ logic.