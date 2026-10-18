Tottenham striker Richarlison has reignited his feud with Roberto De Zerbi after confirming Duncan Ferguson was “right” in claiming the pair must have had a “massive fall-out”.

Richarlison is said to have told De Zerbi on multiple occasions that he wanted to leave the club in the summer, but when a proposed return to Everton fell through and Spurs rejected an approach from Trabzonspor, the Brazilian remained on the Tottenham books.

He’s not been considered for selection since and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that all parties are pushing for a January exit.

But former Everton striker Ferguson is baffled by De Zerbi’s refusal to give Richarlison game time given their struggle to put away chances in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on Overlap Daily podcast, Ferguson said: “I don’t know what the manager at Tottenham’s done. I don’t know if they’ve had a massive fall-out, and knowing Richy they probably have, but you’ve got to put your arm around him and say, ‘Come on, Richy,’ and get him back in.

“You don’t leave a player like that out unless there’s been a real murder: he’s chinned him, or there’s been a proper scrap on the training ground. Richarlison’s a good player, and Tottenham are not that great, are they?”

Richarlison then took to social media to thank Ferguson for his comments, while also appearing to confirm that there has been a serious disagreement between the pair, if not quite the “chinning” Ferguson suggests/hopes there ha been.

Taking to his Instagram story, Richarlison posted: “Thanks @duncan9ferguson, you are right.”

No longer De Zerbi’s problem

De Zerbi has explained on multiple occasions already that Richarlison has been sidelined because of his desire to leave the club in the summer, but was once again asked for an update on the situation following Ferguson’s comments and the striker’s reaction to them.

The Italian boss insisted Richarlison is no longer his problem and advised reporters to approach either CEO Vinai Venkatesham or sporting director Johan Lange with questions on the 29-year-old in future.

“It’s not my problem any more. You have to ask Vinai or Johan. It’s not my problem,” De Zerbi told reporters ahead of Spurs’ clash with Coventry on Monday night. “I know as a coach I have to support and take responsibility even when it’s not my responsibility.

“I have not decided anything in this situation. If he wants to speak to me he can find me in my office until 8.30am until the evening.

“But I don’t want to speak any more because my focus is on the Coventry game.”

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