Romano reveals Man Utd include €43m Benfica star on three-man centre-back shortlist

Antonio Silva is one of the centre-backs on Manchester United's radar.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed three names on Manchester United’s centre-back shortlist ahead of a potential move in January.

United have struggled at centre-back this season, both with form and injury, and Erik ten Hag revealed on Friday that Lisando Martinez would be out for up to three months with a foot injury.

The Red Devils were keen on signing a new centre-back in the summer but the collapse of Harry Maguire’s proposed move to West Ham stopped them in their tracks.

Romano says United are still keen on bolstering their backline, though a move still depends on Maguire, who has so far maintained that he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place.

But that’s not stopped United from scouring the market and the transfer expert ha revealed three centre-backs currently on their shortlist.

He told his YouTube channel: “A crucial point for Manchester United in 2024 is about the centre-back. United, in the internal discussions are thinking in January or the summer of bringing in one more important centre-back.

“Over the summer, in July and August, they talked about two players in particular – Benjamin Pavard, before he joined Inter, and Jean-Claur Todibo, the Nice centre-back who is having a very good season in France.

“Then the Harry Maguire deal collapsed which is why nothing happened in that position. But United were thinking of a new centre-back and that idea remains.

“It’s more likely to happen in the summer in terms of investment. It depends on the Maguire situation, but for sure United are thinking of centre-backs.

“Todibo remains a player appreciated by United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him.

“Also Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, who was on the list of Tottenham but also United in the summer, remains a player appreciated by United.

“It is not an easy deal because he extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen a couple of weeks ago.

“Another player United keep following and keep scouting is Antonio Silva from Benfica.

“For sure they will add more players to that list, but everything depends on Maguire and whether he wants to continue to fight for his place.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye Juve star to replace Sancho as Newcastle join Toney race