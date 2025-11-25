Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called out fellow “legend” Mohamed Salah for not speaking out amid the club’s form issues, suggesting he only ever addresses the media when it benefits him.

The Reds have suffered a slump in form over the last couple of months. They began their defence of the Premier League title with five wins on the bounce, but then went on a four-game losing streak in the top flight.

They broke that with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, before suffering consecutive 3-0 losses to Manchester City and then Nottingham Forest.

From 12 games, Liverpool have now both won and lost six, and are 12th in the Premier League. They also have one Champions League loss on their record, and were dumped out of the League Cup by Crystal Palace.

Amid the slump in form, captain Virgil van Dijk has consistently fronted up and spoken to the media.

Reds legend Carragher has commended him for that, but feels Salah needs to do the same.

“After the Forest game, Virgil van Dijk has come out and spoken, as he should do as the captain,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“On the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it’s always Van Dijk who comes out and speaks. The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room and speaking for the club.

“A year ago this weekend, Mo Salah wasn’t shy in speaking about his own situation and the club not offering him a contract. I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract.

“I would like to see Salah as one of the leaders and legends of Liverpool come out and speak for the team.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 When Liverpool could sack Slot as Klopp backed to make return for one reason – ‘strange situation’

👉 Five Premier League tables to illustrate Liverpool’s shocking decline

👉 Is Alexander Isak the floppiest flop in all of Premier League flopsville?

Indeed, Liverpool were far clear at the top of the Premier League at this point last term, but the forward was not happy at his own situation, stating: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.”

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

The star’s form has left something to be desired this term, as he’s on five goals and three assists for the season, after being directly involved in nearly 60 goals in the last campaign.

READ MORE: Top 10 mistakes, missteps and errors in Liverpool’s catastrof*ck title defence