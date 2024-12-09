Carragher hits out at ‘braindead’ Tottenham star and slams ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Spurs

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma for giving away a penalty against Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs lost 4-3 at home to the Blues in a dramatic clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with early goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski putting Ange Postecoglou’s men in the ascendancy.

A long-range strike from Man Utd loanee Jadon Sancho got Chelsea back into the match before Bissouma gave away a penalty for a reckless tackle on Moises Caicedo.

Cole Palmer converted to level the scores before scoring another spot-kick later in the match after being floored by Pape Matar Sarr in a statement win.

Enzo Fernandes scored Chelsea’s other goal, while Son Heung-min got one back in the sixth minute of added time for Tottenham – who are now 11th in the Premier League table – as Carragher and fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp analysed the two penalties.

When asked about Bissouma’s challenge to give the penalty away, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Some of the things Tottenham players do is absolutely ridiculous.

“It’s a certain penalty. That is absolutely braindead. Who’d be a manager?”

On the incident, Redknapp added: “Caicedo when he went central just started to run the game. Bissouma had 27 seconds of madness.

“He’s not showing enough pace to get back in there. He dives into a ridiculous tackle. Absolutely ridiculous.”

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs 3-4 Chelsea: Postecoglou sack, Sancho, Bissouma, Cucurella and the title

👉 Postecoglou jumps to second in Premier League sack race as Lopetegui leads the way

👉 Tottenham ‘line up’ PL boss as ‘first-choice’ Ange Postecoglou replacement with sack stance revealed

Former Tottenham midfielder Redknapp was also frustrated by Sarr’s tackle on Palmer for the second penalty, he added: “You know how skilful he [Palmer] is,’ he said. That is so clumsy, that is so bad because this was the moment that cost them the game.

“Ridiculous challenge, you just cost your team. That’s two ill-disciplined [tackles] from your two defensive midfield players.”

Tottenham midfielder Bissouma took to social media after the match to apologise to his team-mates and supporters for his challenge.

Bissouma wrote: “I’m so sad for that mistake it’s burning me because we lost the game today from this mistake.

“I feel sorry for my teammates staff and fans I take all the responsibility for that one I’ll learn from this one it’s time now to show the real me. Thanks for all the support.”

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero insists that Spurs players are “very happy” with Postecoglou as the pressure builds on the Australian manager.

Romero told Telemundo: “He’s a great coach. We saw it in the first season. In this second one we’ve suffered a lot of injuries.

“Players are the first one to be criticised, then if we lose 10 games, the staff can be changed, but nobody talks about what is actually happening.

“We are very happy with this staff, me and my colleagues. We love how they work and the football they try to play. We’ll try to move on quickly.”