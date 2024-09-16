Cristian Romero slams Tottenham in deleted post after losing NLD derby to Arsenal

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero insisted he was tired after the international break because of a lack of proper logistics from the club’s leadership.

Spurs lost the North London Derby on Sunday to arch-rivals Arsenal with a Gabriel Magalhaes second-half header enough to give the Gunners all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 1-0 win.

Tottenham had over twice the amount of shots that Arsenal did on Sunday but the Gunners’ defence stood up to the challenge and kept a clean sheet.

But Romero and his fellow Spurs defenders couldn’t keep out Gabriel’s effort with the Argentina international partially to blame for Arsenal scoring their winning goal.

And Romero has suggested that Tottenham were also potentially at fault for his disappointing display against the Gunners with the 26-year-old sharing a post from Argentinine TV reporter Gaston Edul before later deleting his share.

The post accused Tottenham of failing to provide their international players returning from duty with “proper logistics” to make sure they came back in top condition ahead of the derby.

Edul wrote on X: “Tottenham lost to Arsenal again. They weren’t able to fight until the end because they weren’t across the details.

“It was the only Premier League club that made their international players return, on their own and without proper logistics, on the decision of the club’s leadership.

“They gave away the advantage because their players arrived with less rest than the others: Cuti Romero played with tiredness.”

Both Romero and his Tottenham team-mate Guglielmo Vicario came in for criticism after the match for Gabriel’s match-winning header on 64 minutes.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ co-commentary, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: “The goalkeeper’s rooted.

“He heads it three yards out, he’s free, and Romero, the centre-back, is picking up Gabriel.

“It’s really poor from the Argentinian, but I’d want my goalkeeper to come for it. He gets blocked and then he ends up rooted.”

It is not the first time Vicario has struggled from a set piece since joining Tottenham with former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp calling out the goalkeeper too.

Redknapp added on Sky Sports: “Teams pray on Vicario’s weakness from set-pieces – because people have seen Vicario’s weakness, they stick loads of players in front of him.

“Tottenham, they have gone for man-to-man so they are all obsessed with their players and it is a little bit selfish.

“Yes, Romero is good at kicking people, but when it comes to stuff like that he has got to do better.”