Tottenham make ‘new offer’ for £69m star as they ‘show interest’ in Premier League option

Nico Paz and Lucas Paqueta have been linked with moves to Tottenham.

Premier League side Tottenham have made yet another offer to sign Nico Paz from Italian outfit Como this summer, according to reports.

Spurs lost out on top target Eberechi Eze last week to Arsenal with their north London rivals swooping last minute to sign the England international.

James Maddison’s ACL injury will likely rule him out for most of the new season and Tottenham are keen to bring in at least one new attacker before the transfer window closes.

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, who was on the verge of a move to Manchester City just a year ago, is now on their list with the Daily Mail claiming Tottenham are ‘showing an interest’ in the Brazil international.

The Daily Mail wrote: ‘Having missed out on Eze, Tottenham are also showing interest in West Ham attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta along with Aston Villa.

‘Paqueta has endured a difficult time after facing betting allegations and is open to leaving for a Champions League club.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano ruled out Paz moving to Tottenham this summer with Real Madrid a more likely destination in a year’s time.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday: “Nico Paz on the pitch is wonderful. He’s a special player and scored a wonderful free kick against Lazio, but Real Madrid have control of the player.

“Officially, he’s a Como player but Real Madrid have matching rights, 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back clause for 2026 for €10 million. He’s probably worth €50,60,70m.

“Tottenham Hotspur, after missing out on Eberechi Eze in midweek, presented an official bid to Como via intermediaries. That was worth more than €70m package, add-ons included.

“Real Madrid sources tell me the answer was very clear. The player wants to stay at Como this season. Como want to keep the player, even if the opportunity was there for big money – but remember, they’d only take 50%. So it was going to be €30-35m add-ons included.

“But Nico Paz wants to stay with Como and work with Cesc Fabregas. Although the opportunity to play in the Champions League with Tottenham was a big chance but Como, Cesc Fabregas and the chance to play on a regular basis was perfect for him. So he decides to stay but also because Real Madrid have told Como that they will compensate them in the player.

“The relationship between the clubs is excellent. It’s very likely that Nico Paz will join Real Madrid in 2026. They told Como they would match any bid for Paz. So the Nico Paz to Tottenham is over for now.”

However, Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo insists that Tottenham have increased their ‘offer’ to €80m (£69m) after having two bids rejected of €40m and €65m plus €10m.

The report adds that Tottenham are ‘ready to raise the stakes and push beyond the 80 million euro mark for a player who immediately enchanted Como fans and opponents with all kinds of magic in the league debut match against Lazio (first the assist for Douvikas’ 1-0, then the pearl from a free kick that made it 2-0)’.

But in a further blow to Spurs, the report continues: ‘The feeling, barring any sensational (and currently unthinkable) twists, is that Nico Paz will remain in Como for the season just begun.’

Spurs insider John Wenham reckons Paqueta could offer Tottenham a “better value” option than Paz, while Manchester City are asking for big money for Savinho too.

Wenham told Tottenham News: “My left-field suggestion at this point, keeping in mind that Tottenham have already done a deal with West Ham this summer, is we now go and get Paqueta.

“The fact that we’ve gone in and got a player from West Ham already tells me a deal could be done, whether they would sell twice in one summer, I don’t know, but I would now go and get Paqueta, and I think it’s an outstanding player.

“I think he’s probably available for £40-45m. I think there’s better value in that deal than spending £80m, plus what they’re now talking about on Savinho.”