Tottenham prepare ‘substantial offer’ as they make Everton star their ‘priority target’ for January

Tottenham are preparing a big offer to sign Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye in the January transfer market, according to reports.

Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League under new head coach Thomas Frank with Tottenham winning five, drawing three and losing three of their first 11 matches this term.

Tottenham spent over £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window with attacking players like Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons signing for big money.

Spurs have scored a respectable 19 goals in 11 Premier League matches so far this season but Frank is keen to bring in more attacking reinforcements in January.

And now reports in Spain on website Fichajes, who aren’t always known for their reliable updates, insists Tottenham ‘have launched a significant offensive’ for Everton magician Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has emerged as a ‘priority target’ for the January transfer window and Tottenham are ‘considering a substantial offer for the Everton player and have already made initial contact’.

Ndiaye is seen as a ‘strong alternative’ to Aston Villa and England star Morgan Rogers and ‘some estimates place the required fee at around £60-70 million for the transfer to be viable’.

Spurs still have to convince Ndiaye but the report adds: ‘The club believes that signing Ndiaye would not only fill the immediate vacancy but also allow them to build a stronger attacking force for the future. Iliman Ndiaye is young, has a long-term contract with Everton, and his availability on the market makes him a viable option for Tottenham.’

One player already having more of an impact than he had last season is Richarlison but Lineker criticised him for being a “bit daft” when taking his shirt off to celebrate Spurs’ second goal in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United over the weekend.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football: “Richarlison thought he’d won the game for Tottenham, didn’t he?

“Ripping off his shirt and then obviously they get extra time for that and then they [United] score in that extra time. I think it’s a stupid law to get a yellow card and obviously if it happens in injury time you get extended injury time.

“But also, even though it’s a silly law, you know what it is, and I just don’t understand why [he did it]. I know you can get over excited, but you can get over excited by doing something else other than rip your bloody shirt off!

“It’s a bit daft but I get it. It’s a big goal for him and he thought at the time he’d won the game. But honestly… footballers, glad I wasn’t one!”