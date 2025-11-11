A huge-value Sunderland ‘offer’ for a Barcelona star worth more than their three biggest transfer moves combined has been revealed in a report.

The Black Cats are performing far above how most would have felt they would following promotion from the Championship. After 11 games of the Premier League season, they are fourth, on 19 points.

Their most impressive results include a 2-1 victory over Chelsea and a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal.

Given their great returns so far, January recruitment could see Sunderland push on in the aims of maintaining their top-four spot throughout the season.

One report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has suggested they have made an ‘offer’ of €80million (£70.5m) for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

It’s stated the Black Cats intend for Lopez to become the leader of their new project.

However, there are so many holes in the story – from a site not exactly famed for their integrity when it comes to transfer news – you could make a good colander out of it.

The report suggests that the €80million offer represents Lopez’s release clause, however Barcelona inserted a €500million clause in Lopez’s last contract.

What’s more, if Sunderland were triggering a release clause, Barcelona would not be analysing the ‘significant proposal,’ with the ‘financial reality’ to ‘tip the scales’ given they’d have no say.

What’s more, Lopez, when approached by Chelsea in the summer, was clear in that he wanted to stay at Barcelona – he has played 11 games this season, scoring six goals and assisting four from the midfield, so leaving for Sunderland seems extremely unlikely.

MORE ON SUNDERLAND FROM F365:

👉 Premier League XI of the season so far dominated by Arsenal and Sunderland

👉 Who is the best Prem goalkeeper this season? Arsenal’s Raya fails rare test

👉 Arsenal just as ‘shaky’ as Mourinho’s Chelsea when someone their own size picks on them

The biggest issue in the story is the financial implications at Sunderland. It’s said the large offer demonstrates their ‘sporting and financial growth.’

And while it’s true that they spent a lot of money in the summer, splashing £155million on 11 players, and their five most expensive signings came in the summer, they were nowhere close to the value of Lopez.

Sunderland’s three biggest signings are Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra and Enzo Le Fee, who together cost approximately £69.6million.

Essentially the same price that they spent on their three most expensive signings going on just one man seems almost impossible.

It will not be a surprise if Sunderland do look to add more quality to an already impressive side in January in order to keep their push going, but the likelihood of Lopez joining is very slim.

READ MORE: Arsenal hold ‘meeting’ as Sunderland are accused of ‘endangering the wellbeing’ of Gunners stars