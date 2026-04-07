PSG v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool headed into Easter facing a pivotal week in their creaking season. It’s fair to say they’ve made a spectacularly bad start after being thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Next up, a Champions League last-eight away tie against holders PSG, the team that knocked Liverpool out of last season’s competition and made it to this stage by blasting Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

The good news: Liverpool actually won the away leg of that last 16 tie in 2025. The bad news: goodness knows how after they were completely outplayed in what was arguably a bigger smash and grab than the Louvre jewellery heist later that year. PSG righted the wrong at Anfield and went through on penalties.

PSG v Liverpool kick-off time

PSG v Liverpool kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 8 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSPORT will both provide live radio coverage.

PSG team news

Fabian Ruiz, Bradley Barcola, Quentin Ndjantou and Senny Mayulu are ruled out of the first leg.

Liverpool team news

The Reds finally hope to have record signing Alexander Isak available again. The Swede, who has been out since December, wasn’t quite ready for the Manchester City game but could get some minutes off the bench on Wednesday.

Alisson Becker’s man-of-the-match performance helped Liverpool win the away leg last year but the Brazilian goalkeeper won’t be available this time due to an ongoing hamstring injury. Giorgi Mamardashvili deputises.

PSG v Liverpool odds

For Wednesday evening’s clash in Paris, PSG are clear 8/11 favourites to take a first-leg lead. Liverpool are 7/2 to win on the night while the Draw is 16/5.

The French side are 8/13 to qualify for the last four while Liverpool are 6/4 outsiders to reach the semis.

In the outright betting, PSG are 5/1 fourth favourites while Liverpool can be backed at 10/1 to lift the trophy.

PSG v Liverpool prediction

After Liverpool capitulated against Manchester City, it’s easy to see it going the same way in Paris.

A day before the Reds were toiling at the Etihad, PSG were cruising to a 3-1 win over Toulouse, even resting some key players as they moved four points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

True, Liverpool have been far better in Europe than they have domestically but four defeats in their last five away games in all competitions – that run including a 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray – shows how brittle they are.

Ousmane Dembele scored at Anfield in the second leg last year and he netted twice in Friday night’s win over Toulouse.

It’s an obvious shout but Dembele to score in a PSG win pays around 6/4.

The 13/5 for PSG to win to nil also appeals.