Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After back-to-back victories in the Premier League, Tottenham will look to extend their winning run when they host Crystal Palace.

Spurs have moved up to 14th in the table after a 3-1 win at home to Coventry City and a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Palace lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United last weekend and now sit just outside the relegation zone, but they did book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Fulham in midweek.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, October 31 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match radio commentary.

Tottenham team news

James Maddison was a doubt for Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea last weekend and was forced off early in the second half with a groin problem.

The 29-year-old is now a major doubt to face Palace, with Conor Gallagher expected to play from the start against his former club.

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the final game of his three-match suspension following his red card in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Destiny Udogie (knee), Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) could all be back in the matchday squad against Palace.

But Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle) and Savio (muscle) remain sidelined, along with long-term absentees Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert.

Crystal Palace team news

After missing nine games with a foot injury, Dean Henderson was back between the sticks against Fulham and kept a clean sheet.

Ben Chilwell and Cheick Doucoure were also back in the starting line-up at Craven Cottage, with the latter making his first competitive appearance for the club since January 2025.

Eddie Nketiah led the line and netted the winning goal in the Carabao Cup tie after Jean-Philippe Mateta was left out of the matchday squad.

Palace have since confirmed that they were just managing the striker’s workload following his recent return from injury, and he will go back into the starting line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Quinten Timber have both returned to training after recovering from their injury problems and should be back in the matchday squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Ismaila Sarr (groin) won’t be available until after the November international break, while Chadi Riad is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds

After going six Premier League games without a win at the start of the season, Tottenham are 4/7 to make it three wins in a row.

Palace are 5/1 to secure all three points, while The Draw is 15/4.

Spurs are now 9/4 to finish the 2026/27 season in the top five, and Palace are 9/4 to get relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace prediction

Palace have won their last two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Spurs now appear to be on an upward trajectory under Roberto De Zerbi.

They go into this weekend aiming to win three successive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2025, and Palace look like a good opponent to play against right now.

Despite their Carabao Cup victory in midweek, Palace boss Pierre Sage is under mounting pressure after winning just one of their last five Premier League games.

They have also failed to score in three of their four Premier League away games this season, and that leads us towards a Tottenham win to Nil at 2/1.

The hosts should also be able to win by at least a two-goal margin, so back Tottenham -1.5 on the handicaps at 10/7. A 2-0 win for Spurs is available at 17/2.

Gallagher spent a season on loan at Selhurst Park in 2021/22, and has also scored four goals in seven Premier League appearances against Palace.

If Maddison is ruled out of the game through injury, he is likely to start in the No.10 role and is 7/2 to score anytime.

Omar Marmoush has led the line for Spurs in their last two games, and he scored in both of his home games against Palace during his time at Manchester City.

The Egypt international is 13/8 to score anytime.