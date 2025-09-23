Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has picked out one Gunners star who could “spoil the whole training ground” this season.

The Gunners brought in eight new faces over the summer transfer window as they added quality and depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of another title tilt.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie all arrived at the Emirates Stadium over the summer.

And now Arsenal boss Arteta is spoilt for choice as he makes some difficult decisions with the Spaniard forced to leave some very talented players on the bench.

Arteta was criticised on Sunday for leaving Eberechi Eze on the bench against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw, while another substitute Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to score the equaliser.

And Adebayor reckons Martinelli or another player could “spoil the whole training ground” unless Arteta can use his man-management skills.

Adebayor told told Premier League Productions: “I think that’s where man management becomes very important because you have to be talking to all these players to keep them happy all the time even knowing that they’re on the bench.

“When I was on the bench at Arsenal, I knew that I had Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie in front of me, but it was not easy because every weekend I’m in his [Arsene Wenger’s] office telling him “I’m here to play, I have to play”.

“This is when you need a manager that can calm the situation down. We have never seen Arteta go through those moments, and I think this is the right year for him to go through this.

“‘Manager, I want to play. Gaffer, listen I’m not here to sit on the bench. You didn’t buy me to be on the bench. I’m here to play because I want to win Ballon d’Or. I want to be the top goal scorer. I want to be the best player in the league’.

“We all have our individual things in our mind whether you like it or not. But at the end of the day, we put into the collective.

“We have to think of what I can do, what I’m going to bring into the team. If you’re on the bench, it’s hard.

“Martinelli, I think in a couple of weeks we will lose him because if he stays on the bench after this game the head will start going, then the body will follow, then he will spoil the whole training ground.”

Reacting to being on the bench against Man City, Martinelli told Match of the Day: “I work for those moments. I leave [selection] for the gaffer, he knows what he does. I just do my best to help this football club.

“Of course, I don’t want to be on the bench. I want to play 90 minutes every single game but Arteta knows what he does, he’s the gaffer and everyone trusts him. We’re really happy with him.”

