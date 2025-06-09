According to reports, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has been linked with Chelsea.

Garnacho is nearing the exit door as he has fallen out with Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim and needs a fresh start elsewhere.

The talented winger endured a difficult season in 2024/25 and dropped out of United‘s squad for December’s Manchester derby, with Amorim citing his poor performance/attitude in training.

Marcus Rashford was also omitted and while he was sent on loan to Aston Villa in January, Garnacho returned to the Man Utd fold and was a bit-part player for the Premier League giants during the run-in.

Garnacho is one of United’s most dangerous attacking players, but his poor decision-making let him down under Amorim and he’s also not suited to the No.10 role in the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

The 20-year-old’s position became untenable after he fired a dig at Amorim and Man Utd after he only made a brief cameo off the bench in the Europa League final, with it later reported that he’s been told to ‘find a new club’.

Chelsea and Napoli were mooted as possible destinations for Garnacho in January as Man Utd looked to offload valuable talents to raise funds.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Garnacho’s future, claiming three Premier League clubs have ‘called’ to confirm their interest.

Romano revealed: ‘Alejandro Garnacho will leave Man United, decision confirmed on player and club side — set to part ways.

‘Understand staying in Premier League serious option with 3 clubs already very keen… after Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs calling.’

The identity of these Premier League clubs was initially unclear, but journalist Gaston Edul claims Arsenal and Chelsea are two of them, while he’s also revealed the winger’s “preference”.

He said: “Two of the three clubs that enquired about Garnacho are Chelsea and Arsenal.

“Garnacho has a preference to stay in the Premier League.”

Arsenal’s main priority is to sign a striker, but they are also in the market for a winger as they need competition/an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Garnacho would not be a clear upgrade on Martinelli currently and this supposed transfer would not go down well. He would fall on his feet if he lands at Arsenal, with former England international Chris Waddle claiming he needs to “shut up”.

Waddle explained: “Garnacho might look good in training, and maybe Ruben Amorim would want to pick him, but he doesn’t.

“Garnacho talks like he’s got a million games under his belt. We know he’s a talented football player, but I think players at his age need to get their heads down, and if they’re on the bench, well, that’s a sign they need to improve to convince the manager. Just shut your mouth, get on with it

“He’s a young player with a lot of years ahead of him, and if a manager thinks you need pulling off, you accept it.

“He talks like he’s a senior player in his late twenties, but right now he’s still learning. There’s talk of him going to Italy – let’s see how that goes for him.”