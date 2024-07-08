Arsenal ‘expect’ to seal transfer ‘within 24-48 hours’ after ‘contact’ confirmed over PL player

Arsenal are expecting to seal the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in the next 24-48 hours, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in more quality over the summer in an effort to win the Premier League title next season after coming so close last season.

Mikel Arteta’s men were pipped to the title on the final day of the campaign as Manchester City won their fourth consecutive championship.

Arteta has gradually improved the Gunners’ chances of competing for the title year on year and Arsenal have a huge chance of getting over the line next term if they get their recruitment right.

The Arsenal boss has made them a more attractive team to join with the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League two years in a row.

And they are already closing in on their first new signing with Italy international Calafiori set to sign from Bologna after impressing at Euro 2024.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old and put an offer on the table for Bologna to consider, with the Gunners now expecting an answer soon.

After news broke about personal terms last week, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has now taken to social media to provide an update on the state of play.

Galetti wrote on X: “#Arsenal are speeding talks up with #Bologna to finalize the deal for #Calafiori asap. As told, #AFC already agreed personal terms with the CB and put more than €50m on the table for the club. The want to monetize his sale as much as possible.”

And Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo has backed up Galetti’s claim but goes a bit further by adding that Arsenal are expecting a deal to be complete in the next 24-48 hours.

Longo wrote on X: “Arsenal expects to close the Calafiori operation within 24/48 hours. 50 million plus bonuses to Bologna (of which 40% to Basel). For Riccardo, contract until 2029 at 4 million (bonuses included) per season.”

Arsenal are also looking for a back-up goalkeeper this summer and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claimed over the weekend that the Gunners have made “contact” with Wolves over a potential move.

Ornstein added: “The 30-year-old, who moved to Molineux from Bristol City in January 2023, has been identified by Arsenal as a potential back-up option.

“Wolves are not interested in selling the Englishman unless they were to receive a suitable offer that allows them to reinvest.”