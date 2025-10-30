Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained his bold verdict on Arsenal star Declan Rice and why he prefers other midfielders.

Rice has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League as he has shone for Arsenal in England in recent seasons.

It is widely accepted that he is one of, if not the best, centre-midfielder currently playing in England, but Scholes recently sparked debate by naming Newcastle United standout Sandro Tonali as the leading midfielder in the Premier League.

“Alexis MacAllister was absolutely brilliant last season, he controlled a lot of games and I think Liverpool are missing that at the moment,” Scholes said.

READ: Predicting where every PL boss will be in five years: Guardiola on the golf course…



“I love Sandro Tonali as well. He’s been brilliant. Very good. I would probably choose Tonali at this point.”

He added: “Yes, you’re going to say Declan Rice but I think he’s better than Rice.

“I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got everything. Sometimes he takes a few too many touches of the ball and tries to look a bit more stylish than necessary.

“He can do everything but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali but they’re both good players.”

Now, Scholes has revealed that he has this opinion on Rice because he “likes a different type of midfielder”.

“I get slagged off because I did a top five the other week and I don’t put people like Caicedo or Rice because I like a different type of midfielder,” Scholes said on the Stick to Football podcast.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal branded ‘worst team in the league’ as criticism of play style continues

👉 Chelsea summer signing arrives as Arsenal star makes history: Carabao Cup round-up and draw

👉 Arteta, Gyokeres among eight reasons why Arsenal won’t win the Premier League title this season



“Vitihna at PSG is brilliant, he is amazing. I thought Mac Allister at Liverpool last year was brilliant, I know he hasn’t started that great this season.

“But I like that more controlling midfielder who can do a bit of everything not just defensive one who might score the odd goal. I like the more progressive type.”

He added: “Rice isn’t my type of midfielder. Elliot Anderson has been good.

“I don’t think we have that type of controlling midfielder who can do everything. We haven’t got a Vitinha, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. We don’t have that.

“Probably a while ago Jack Wilshere was the closest to being that type but a load of injuries stopped him.

“I don’t think we have the type who has that game intelligence for when to slow it down, when to fizz it in a centre forward, I don’t think it is there.”