Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal target Ederson has reportedly decided to ‘say yes’ to Manchester United and this transfer will go through on two conditions.

Last week, a report claimed Arsenal have held ‘talks’ over signing Ederson, but they face heavy competition from Premier League rivals Man Utd.

The Atalanta midfielder is a long-term Man Utd target and he appears to be back on their radar ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

It is common knowledge that the Red Devils are in the market for at least two midfield signings to fill the void left by Casemiro (and potentially Manuel Ugarte) this summer, and Ederson is among their targets.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Ederson, but Man Utd and others have been boosted by the Spanish giants opting to prioritise Wolves star Joao Gomes over the Atalanta standout.

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And Manchester Evening News reported on Monday that the Red Devils are ‘considering’ a £40m move for Ederson this summer.

The report explains: ‘United do hold a firm interest in the midfielder. United plan to sign at least two midfielders this summer, and that could be extended to three if Manuel Ugarte is sold. While they are targeting an elite-level holding midfielder to replace Casemiro, Old Trafford’s recruitment chiefs are aware of the need to add more depth.

‘To do that, they will need to make the figures work, and that is why Ederson is emerging as a realistic target.’

Now, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that Ederson is in favour of a move to Man Utd.

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Ederson to Man Utd hinges on two conditions

Ederson is said to have been ‘convinced’ by Man Utd offering a salary of around £100,000 to secure his services, and he will ‘say yes if official movements are made’.

Man Utd then would need to meet Atalanta’s asking price. The report explains: ‘Atalanta are understood to value their star at around €45million (£38.9m / $53m), though the final fee could rise to €60 million with add-ons.

‘United, buoyed by their positive relationship with the Bergamo club – having previously signed Rasmus Hojlund and Amad from them – are aware of the package it would take to bring him to United and are now considering options.’

In an update on Sunday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Man Utd are yet to decide whether to sign Ederson this summer.

“The deal is not completed yet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The reality is that Ederson is one of the names on Manchester United’s list. Not from now, not from yesterday, not from tomorrow. It has been the case since summer 2025, when United’s recruitment team included the Brazilian midfielder as one of their candidates

“My understanding is that United are talking to his agents. I told you some time ago that the conversations are active between United and the agents. They are also aware of Atalanta’s price tag: €45 million. So there are contacts for Ederson, but he is not the only one.”

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