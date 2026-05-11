Manchester City reportedly face losing two players who joined for around £105.5m combined, with Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders linked with transfers.

Following the disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Man City have done a good job of rebuilding their squad have could win multiple trophies this term.

Their hopes of lifting the Premier League were dealt a blow at the weekend, but they have already won the Carabao Cup and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Still, Pep Guardiola‘s side are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer and could sanction multiple exits to free up funds.

Forward Marmoush has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year and a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims he ‘could demand’ an exit so he can play more regularly.

“Potentially, a lot will come down to Marmoush’s desire, if he wants to be playing regular first team football, maybe that could force him to seek a move away from the Etihad Stadium,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“He’s struggled for regular minutes in the City team, which isn’t surprising with the amount of options that Pep Guardiola has got available to him.

“Antoine Semenyo has come in and increased competition for places in the starting eleven, as well.

“(Marmoush) has made just seven starts in the Premier League, so I’m sure that he’d be hoping that he’d be playing more regularly, but he’s not going to get that in his preferred number nine role with Erling Haaland being the undoubted number one choice.”

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“What I’m hearing is…”

Another report from Football Insider claims Reijnders, who only joined Man City last summer, is ‘nearing an exit’ as ex-Everton CEO believes he could return to Serie A after having a spell at AC Milan.

“What I’m hearing is that there may be a move back to Serie A for Reijnders,” Wyness informed Football Insider.

“He just hasn’t caught Pep’s imagination the way he hoped he would do. Perhaps Pep sees him as a little bit slower than he wanted him to be in midfield. So, if Pep doesn’t like you at Man City, then they’ll find a way to go, even though he had a five-year contract.

“So I would not be surprised, and I am hearing rumours of discussions already with Serie A clubs. So it may well be the case that he does end up back in Italy.”

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