Man City ‘offer two players’ for Barcelona star after Haaland ‘asks’ to negotiate with Euro giants

Man City are offering two players to Barcelona in order to sign Pau Cubarsi in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens are facing their second season in a row without a trophy after Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in midweek.

Man City could win a trophy as early as Sunday, although many are tipping Arsenal to beat them in the League Cup final, while they are nine points behind the Gunners in the Premier League title race.

And there could be some big changes at Man City in the summer transfer window with a number of players linked to pastures new ahead of the market opening.

Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer with the Norway international reportedly ‘asked’ Man City to negotiate with interested parties, including the Catalan giants, in the summer.

And now Man City are looking for a deal of their own from Barcelona with reports in Spain claiming that the Citizens have ‘offered two players’ for Cubarsi, who they value at £1billion.

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Omar Marmoush, who has spent much of the season on the bench and Man City academy youth product Rico Lewis are the two players the Citizens are willing to give up for the Barcelona youngster.

However, Barcelona are certain that Cubarsi ‘can only leave if someone pays his release clause’ which is set at an incredible £1billion.

There have been rumours that Guardiola could be leaving at the end of the season but he recently seemed to hint that he may stay until the end of his contract in 2028.

When asked if he would be at Man City next year, Guardiola replied: “Oh, everybody wants to fire me, right. Oh my god, guys. One day I will come here and say, ‘bye bye, guys’.

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“I’m here, one more year of contract.”

On Guardiola’s future, Fabrizio Romano recently stated: “Manchester City as a club are waiting for Pep Guardiola to decide. At the moment, according to my information, the situation is still open. Pep has one more year of his contract, so if he says nothing he will be Man City manager next season. Eventually if Pep decides to leave between now and the end of the season, the name already identified by Manchester City to become the next manager at some point remains, according to my information, Enzo Maresca.

“Maresca has not had so far any sort of contact with Tottenham or Manchester United. Those close to the former Chelsea manager are aware of the situation and interest from Manchester City.

“Manchester City are just preparing for when it’s time to say goodbye to Pep Guardiola and it’s for Pep to decide and he has not made any decision yet.”