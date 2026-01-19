Nicky Butt has told Lisandro Martinez to “f***ing grow up” after the Manchester United defender hit back at the pundit for mocking him on his podcast.

On The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast ahead of United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, Butt claimed that Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him” like “a dad at school running down the road with a little toddler”.

Scholes added that the Norwegian striker would “score, then throw him in the net”, fearing the prospect of “Martinez against Haaland”.

In response, Martinez claimed former players are quick to criticise on podcasts and television but would never say the same things to players’ faces.

“No, honestly, he can say whatever he wants,” the United centre-back said. “I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don’t care.”

Scholes accepted Martinez’s invitation on Instagram, saying: “Someone’s had a good game. Was really happy for you… Tea, no sugar pls.”

Butt couldn’t leave it though, hailing his performance but then insisting he should “f***ing grow up”.

He told The Good, The Bad & The Football: “He was brilliant on the day, fair play to him. He’s gone out and he’s gone man to man against the best centre-forward in Europe and the world possibly, him and Harry [Kane] to be fair, and he was brilliant.

“We come on here and say well done, everyone’s done well, that’s what’s to be expected from a Man Utd player on a derby day.

“We are a podcast, we are three lads in a pub, we are not on Sky doing commentary. It’s quite obvious that Haaland is not going to pick him up and run with him. It’s f***ing obvious that.

“When someone gets so upset about someone in the media or a podcast to start saying they can do what they want and come to my house and all that, f***ing grow up.

“If you are going to get so emotional about someone saying that about you, you shouldn’t be at a big club. He will get that at the rest of his career at United, there will be ups and downs.

“There is no personal issue with us and Martinez. I think it’s really sad that someone gets so upset.”

Rio Ferdinand believes his former teammates were too “personal” in their criticism of Martinez.

Ferdinand, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, has now given his verdict on the situation involving two of his former team-mates.

“It’s not beef, I think it’s being made out to be beef,” Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents. “This week I think there has been some stuff that has probably been just over borderline, personal. I have spoken to Martinez a few times, online and in person, and he is someone who just wants to do well, win, get back to the standards Man United were at. He is eager to see that that looks like.

“He has even invited me to go to the training ground, go and get a coffee – he is a sponge. The way he plays is the way I feel he is – he is an honest character and a good sort to have in the changing room.

“He is within his rights, if something gets on his nerves… he has come out and said it. The way it has been taken I think needs some context. He is not saying, “Come and meet me anywhere and we will have a tear up” – he is saying, “Let’s have a conversation face to face is you have an issue”.

“We are talking about a World Cup winner here, he knows how to win. I had a conversation with him after the game and he was quick and clear – we have a standard now and need momentum. What I would say is, when you are talking about people, if you feel you can say the same thing in front of them, then it is fair game.”