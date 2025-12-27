Ex-PGMOL chief gives verdict on Newcastle penalty shout vs Man Utd amid Neville’s bizarre theory

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has given his verdict on whether Newcastle should have been given a penalty in their 1-0 loss to Man Utd on Boxing Day.

Patrick Dorgu scored the only goal of the game with a wonderful volley as Man Utd took all three points and moved up to fifth in the Premier League, ahead of the Saturday fixtures.

Both sides had good chances to change the scoreline and Newcastle thought they might have had a penalty when the ball struck Lisandro Martinez’s hand just past the hour mark.

Fabian Schar took a shot in the crowded penalty area with the ball clearly hitting Martinez’s arm but VAR reviewed the incident and decided against awarding the penalty.

Giving his verdict on the incident, former PGMOL chief Hackett insisted that the officials came to the right decision on Boxing Day.

Hackett told Football Insider: “There is an expectation now that, when the ball strikes the hand or arm, then that is an offence. The reality is that this particular incident was rather difficult to judge for the referee. He had to decide whether the body shape was made bigger, was their movement towards the ball, and was the action deliberate?

“I think there’s sufficient doubt in that decision for the referee to say ‘no’, and likewise VAR, because there wasn’t clarity required to award a penalty.”

Gary Neville, who was on Sky Sports commentary, came to the same conclusion as the VAR officials at Stockley Park with mutual contact between Martinez and Malick Thiaw saving the Man Utd star from giving away a penalty.

Neville said: “There is a massive shout. Schar hits it, his arm is up above his head and it’s stretched. Is it because he’s pushing Thiaw? That might just save him. He’s actually wrestling with the other Newcastle centre-back, his arms are already there.

“I think the fact he has just had a wrestle with the other centre-back might just save him.

“He is saying the context is because there’s another situation whereby he is fighting with another player and his arms are already up there and he’s just not got back down.”

Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury seemed to agree with Neville, he added: “That’s essentially the [VAR] explanation for the fact that there won’t be a penalty.”

Many fans thought it should have been a penalty, while The Independent’s Adam Clery wrote on social media: ‘I didn’t think they could top the Gordon thing against Chelsea but “it’s not a handball because he’s already pushing Thiaw in the back” might be close.

‘And that sentiment was echoed by someone else, who said: “Not a penalty because he’s pushing someone” has to be a top 5 all timer.’

