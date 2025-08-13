£52m Chelsea star approves transfer to next club after ‘verbal agreement’ was struck in January

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has approved a move to Bayern Munich this summer as a deal ‘is possible’ before the deadline, according to reports.

The Blues have already brought in eight new signings this summer with Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr all arriving at Stamford Bridge.

There are rumours that Chelsea still want to sign more players but they are currently looking to move some players on to make room for arrivals.

Nkunku is one of the biggest names that they are trying to get off their books with the France international failing to impress in an injury-hit two seasons at Chelsea.

The forward joined in 2023 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £52m and now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Nkunku is ‘keen’ to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand that a deal for Christopher #Nkunku and FC Bayern until Deadline Day is possible, as revealed on our show yesterday. Much now depends on whether Bayern re-enter the race for Nick Woltemade. Nkunku is keen to join Bayern, but has many suitors.

‘There was already a verbal agreement with Bayern in January. Something Eberl loves: he can play as a No 9, No 10, and on the wing. RB Leipzig open for a loan. Chelsea/Nkunku want a permanent deal.’

Frank Leboeuf believes Nkunku’s failure to take off as a Chelsea player is a “sad affair” for the club after he was “outstanding” for France and RB Leipzig.

Leboeuf said: “Christopher Nkunku has no future at Chelsea. It’s sad to see, because he is a player with so much talent; he was outstanding for the French national team and RB Leipzig. But he hasn’t settled into the club and has been unfortunate with injuries.

“I was expecting a lot from Nkunku when he joined, but it just hasn’t happened for him. It’s a sad affair for the club, the fans and Christopher himself. I think he must leave the club now; he will never settle at Chelsea and should look to move on.

“I wish him all the best, and hope he rediscovers his form at another club because we’ve seen the magic he can produce.”

While former Tottenham midfielder Steffen Freund would like to see Spurs make a move for the Frenchman this summer as they look to improve their attack.

Freund said: “Tottenham need another attacking option. I’d look at Christopher Nkunku if I were them – he can make the difference.

“He can play in behind the striker and up front, he’s already at Chelsea. He did an outstanding job at RP Leipzig; he’s currently underperforming but there’s a great player in there. Mathys Tel is a good signing, he can play up front, and, on the wing, he’d link up well with Nkunku.”