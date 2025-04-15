Reece James, Myhailo Mudryk and Robert Sanchez are among a horde of Chelsea stars who could be culled

Chelsea are reportedly planning to raise around £430million in a ‘big clear-out’ this summer, as they look to raise funds for new players by getting rid of half of their squad.

The Blues have slowly made improvements over the last couple of seasons. From 2022/23 to last season, their growth was marked, going from 12th in the Premier League to sixth.

With a largely new squad, it was a positive sign that they were able to jump back up towards the top of the table. Under new boss Enzo Maresca, they’ve made more improvements. Despite dropping back from the title race early in the season – Maresca never suggested they were contenders – Chelsea are now sixth, but three points off third.

Chairman Todd Boehly seemingly wants things to happen faster for his side, though. As such, Fichajes reports he is ‘ready to make a big clear-out’ in order to raise funds for new stars, selling those who have ‘not met expectations’.

It’s believed the Blues could raise €500million (£430m approx) from selling a large number of players. Those are: Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix and Reece James.

It’s also suggested that Jadon Sancho may not be signed permanently – Chelsea can cancel their obligation to sign him from Manchester United by paying a fine.

A number of players currently out on loan are also being considered for sales: Axel Disasi, Andrey Santos, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mike Penders, Deivid Washington, Caleb Wiley, Alfie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys.

That’s more than 20 players the Blues could get rid of in the summer – the vast majority of the makeup of their first-team squad.

The most surprising of those is James, the club captain who has come back into fitness of late, and returned to the England fold, scoring a fantastic free-kick in his last Three Lions game.

Chelsea will undoubtedly have suitors for a number of their stars, with reports already suggesting Borussia Dortmund want to keep Chukwuemeka, James often being linked with big clubs, and the likes of Noni Madueke and Kepa of interest to some sides.

Such a huge clear-out could be detrimental, though, as it would see players who have now gelled go their separate ways, making space for the signings of a lot of players who will not have played together before.

