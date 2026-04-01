Fabrizio Romano has revealed the real reason behind Marc Cucurella’s outburst against BlueCo, with the Chelsea star sending a “message”.

Chelsea are enduring a troubled season. Former boss Enzo Maresca was sacked at the start of this year, while new head coach Liam Rosenior has lost four straight games before the international break.

The Blues have exited the Champions League and sit sixth in the Premier League, but they face League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

And Cucurella has joined Enzo Fernandez in speaking out against Chelsea’s hierarchy, with the left-back hitting out at BlueCo over their transfer strategy and manager decisions.

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On Chelsea’s recent 8-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Cucurella said: “I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction — signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged.

“We have a good core of players. The foundations are there. But to fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more. Signing young players only might complicate achieving those goals. Against PSG, we lacked players that had gone through situations like that.

“You need time as well, and I know the young players are the ones that will have the experience in the future. But you need to find the balance between both worlds.”

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Cucurella has also flirted with a move to Barcelona, but Romano has revealed that he has actually sent a “message” because he “feels responsible”.

“Yesterday in a press conference he was asked again about Barcelona, his former club, and he made it clear. He said he loves Barcelona as the team where he grew up, but he is fully focused on Chelsea,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“When pressed if he would ever consider going back, he said: ‘If Barcelona call, it is difficult to reject, but I am fully focused on Chelsea.’

“Then, in a new interview with The Athletic, Cucurella had some strong words about the club. He said that his relationship with Enzo Maresca was very good and he believed it was not the best choice to sack him mid season. He felt those decisions should wait until the end of the year.

“He also said the team has quality but needs more balance and experience after the losses in big matches such as against PSG.

“These are not negative comments about Chelsea, but rather a message from a player who feels responsible and wants to push the project forward. Cucurella remains one of the voices of the dressing room, a smart player who knows exactly what he is saying and why.”

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