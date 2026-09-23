According to reports, England boss Thomas Tuchel has an ‘unresolved issue’ with Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo after the World Cup.

Mainoo returned to the England fold for this summer’s World Cup after he shone for Man Utd during the final few months of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Mainoo did not play a single minute at the World Cup before an injury ruled him out of England’s World Cup third-placed play-off against France.

Now, Mainoo was initially named in Tuchel’s England squad for this month’s international break, but he has since withdrawn due to injury.

Before his withdrawal, Tuchel admitted to reporters that he treated Mainoo poorly at the World Cup.

“I expect him to be on the pitch and it’s my duty to get him on the pitch. That was totally on me,” Tuchel said.

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“He didn’t put a foot wrong during the World Cup. He was class in behaviour on the training pitch.

“There was big competition; we played Reece [James] in central midfield also. Elliot Anderson is amazing for us, Declan Rice is a very unique player. We trusted them more than we trusted Kobbie. It was difficult for him. It was on me.

“He got injured before the France game so we couldn’t even give him minutes there, which hurt me. Maybe he was more hurt than me but it was my responsibility and it’s my responsibility to reward him for that.”

“There is clearly an unresolved issue…”

And journalist Rob Dorsett has claimed that Mainoo and Tuchel have an “unresolved issue” after the World Cup, and he “fears” for the Man Utd midfielder’s “international future”.

“He was really unhappy at the World Cup. He was the only outfield player not to play a minute of football,” Dorsett said on Sky Sports.

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“He had an injury that arrived in the final training session before the Bronze medal match.

“The fact that Thomas Tuchel then spoke highly of Kobbie Mainoo and promised him he would get game time in this break but he pulls out with an unspecified issue.

“There is clearly an unresolved issue between Mainoo and Tuchel. I fear for his international future in the short-term going forward.

“He does have an injury, clearly. But his injury, when Tuchel is trying to build bridges, is a bad time for it to happen.”

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