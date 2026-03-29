Steven Gerrard and Sir Bobby Charlton have the most England caps as Liverpool and Man Utd players.

Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard has the most caps won at one club, ahead of Manchester United’s Sir Bobby Charlton and West Ham’s Bobby Moore.

Five teams, including half of the big six, have their own England centurions. Man Utd have two of them.

This list, compiled with the help of the wonderful englandstats.com, accounts for post-war caps won while playing for each individual club…

Arsenal: Kenny Sansom – 77 caps

The left-back accumulated 86 caps in total between 1979 and 1988, with Sansom making his first appearances as a Crystal Palace player. David Seaman pushed Sansom close with 72.

Aston Villa: Gareth Southgate – 42 caps

The England boss earned the majority of his 57 caps as a Villan, adding 15 more when he moved to Boro.

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson – four caps

The first four of Wilson’s nine caps came while he represented the Cherries. Their only other England international? The once-capped Lewis Cook.

Brentford: Ivan Toney – six caps

Jordan Henderson is only one appearance from matching Toney’s half-dozen as a Bee. The make up half of Brentford’s contribution to England, with Billy Scott and Les Smith lining up for the Three Lions in 1936 and 1939 respectively.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk – six caps

Dunk overtook headband-rocking centre-back Steve Foster, with only Ben White capped in the 36 years between them.

Burnley: John Connelly – 10 caps

The Lancashire-born forward earned half of his 20 caps with Burnley, the other half with Manchester United in a seven-year international career. Nick Pope earned eight caps while a Claret.

Chelsea: Frank Lampard – 104 caps

Lampard won all but two of his 106 caps as a Blue, with his first two coming as a West Ham player at the start of an international career which spanned almost 15 years.

Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi – 26 caps

Guehi’s record looks safe for now, with Adam Wharton likely to be picke doff by one of the big boys before he gets close.

Everton: Jordan Pickford – 81 caps

All of the undisputed England No.1’s international appearances have come while keeping Everton’s goal, his debut coming shortly after his move from Sunderland in 2017.

Fulham: Johnny Haynes – 56 caps

The first Englishman to be paid £100 a week claimed all of his caps as a Cottager. He captained England 22 times under Walter Winterbottom.

Leeds United: Jack Charlton – 35 caps

A five-year international career didn’t begin for Charlton until he was 29. A year later, he was a World Cup winner.

Liverpool: Steven Gerrard – 114 caps

Gerrard’s England career spanned 14 years, exclusively with Liverpool. Jordan Henderson is next on 76.

Manchester City: John Stones – 77 caps

Perhaps Phil Foden might threaten Stones’ place here, but the attacker is more worried about his World Cup place.

Manchester United: Sir Bobby Charlton – 106 caps

Wayne Rooney has more caps in total, and more goals, but 18 of his 120 appearances came either side of his United career, with Everton and DC United. All of Sir Bobby’s haul came as a United player in a 12-year England career.

MORE: Spurs ahead of Arsenal but Man Utd still the most capped Premier League club

Newcastle: Alan Shearer – 35 caps

Just over half of Shearer’s 63 England caps came as a Magpie. Presumably he would have had plenty more had he not jacked in his England career after Euro 2000. Kieron Dyer was close with 32.

Nottingham Forest: Stuart Pearce – 76 caps

Psycho is way out in front for Forest, with Des Walker his closest challenger on 47. Pearce, who was the 999th player to represent England, earned two further caps with West Ham.

Sunderland: Dave Watson – 14 caps

Watson is the only Black Cat since the war to get into double figures.

Tottenham: Harry Kane – 84 caps

The England skipper walked away from Spurs on 84 caps, split over three international managers, with Jermain Defoe and Eric Dier (both 49) his closest challengers.

West Ham: Bobby Moore – 108 caps

Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore claimed all of his caps as a Hammer between 1962 and 1973. His total stood as a record for 16 years, and he shares the record with Billy Wright for 90 games as skipper. Speaking of…

Wolves: Billy Wright – 105 caps

The Wolves legend was the first player in the world to earn 100 international caps and, like Moore, earned all of his England caps with one club.